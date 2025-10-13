Shearling, Leather, Suede! 11 Timeless Coats From the Parisian Brand Fashion People are Obsessed With

With the weather officially dropping here in the UK, all I can think about is winter. Gone are the warm weather days when I need to meticulously think about the tops and bottoms I’ll be pairing together, and instead, I can now use my outerwear as the main point of interest in my outfit and focus solely on being cosy and warm underneath.
This, of course, means that the coats and jackets I invest in are very important to me. I always think that splashing out a little extra cash on good-quality outerwear is worth it, due to its ability to easily make an outfit look expensive, as well as its long lifespan in my wardrobe. And for 2025, I’m turning my eyes to a new outerwear brand that I've been spotting on Europe's most elegant dressers. Enter Nour Hammour.
Founded in 2013, Nour Hammour is a Parisian brand created with the aim of mastering the perfect leather jacket. Since then, the brand has expanded into a wider range of elegant coats, from supple suede trenches to cosy shearling jackets.
Prices start at £900, so these coats are by no means cheap; however, the brand's use of quality craftsmanship and commitment to natural materials will ensure that they are durable and last in your wardrobe for a significantly longer time than synthetic fabrics. With a perfect balance between masculine and feminine silhouettes, timeless and modern appeal, these handcrafted coats are also sure to never date, ensuring you’ll get wear out them for many winters to come.
Keep scrolling to shop the best Nour Hammour coats and jackets for winter 2025 and beyond.
Shop the Best Nour Hammour Outerwear for Winter 2025 (and Beyond)
