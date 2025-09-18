I'm Building a French-Inspired Autumn Wardrobe—21 Arket, COS and Zara Buys On My Wish List

I can't remember the first time that I was introduced to French style, but I do remember the moment that my infatuation with Gallic style was cemented. I was studying in the south of France in my early twenties, and a group of women sat across from me at a café. Coming from London, I was used to the eclectic styles of the city, but here this group of women shared an innate elegance that was so effortless, so anti-trend and so natural that I immediately took note.
Over the next year, my studies were interrupted by hours spent people watching, intent on finding out the secret to dressing that these stylish people all seemed to be privy to. In time, I came to recognise the types of pieces that these sleek dressers would rely upon, the classic motifs they embraced and the considered silhouettes that featured the most. Now, I'm looking to embrace the French way of dressing as we move into autumn, and with a few hours of research, I have curated a French-girl approved edit from Arket, COS and Zara.
The first thing that stands out when assessing a French-inspired wardrobe is the focus on cut. Instead of chasing new trends, classic cuts are relied upon, such as straight-leg jeans and crisp tailored trousers, supporting their looks with a polished finish from the foundations up. The classic silhouettes are also paired with more contemporary takes on timeless styles, be it an interesting neckline on a top or a sculptural silhouette of a jacket that renews these reliable pieces. For autumn, texture is especially important, and can bring depth to an outfit with contrasting fabrics. In this edit, you’ll find a mix of outerwear and accessories in various materials that will bring this added richness to any ensemble.
Keep scrolling to explore the new-in Zara, Arket and COS pieces that a French woman would shop for autumn.
Shop: French-Inspired Styles From Arket, COS and Zara
Arket
ARKET
Snow Straight Jeans
For a sleek update to your denim looks this season, opt for a fresh white pair.
A knit top is a classic, now update it with this sleek draped neckline.
ARKET
Lined Cotton Jacket
Bring contrast to your tailored and denim looks with a pair of refined suede loafers.
ARKET
Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
Made to be paired with elegant tall boots (which you'll find later on in this edit).
Tie around your neck or style in your hair.
ARKET
Wool-Alpaca Blend Jacket
Cosy, classic and truly timeless.
Zara
ZARA
Zw Collection Tailored Button Blazer
The sculptured silhouette of this blazer sets it apart.
ZARA
Faux Leather Midi Skirt With Belt
So many stylish French women I know rely on a leather-look skirt in the autumn months.
ZARA
Short Sleeve Knit Sweater
Update your simple Tee this autumn with a cosy knit style.
ZARA
Zw Collection Poplin Shirt Dress
Pair with boots, mules or a pair of sweet ballet flats.
I genuinely did a double take when I spotted this elevated coat.
Throw a cosy knit on top, or take this dress further by styling over jeans.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Boots
Great boots that are sure to go the distance.
COS
COS
Double-Faced Wool V-Neck Top
The neckline! The shape! The shade! Everything about this top is incredibly elegant.
COS
Collarless Wool-Blend Blazer
The collarless design adds a contemporary edge to this versatile blazer.
COS
Slim Croc-Embossed Leather Belt
It's often the finer details that take an outfit from good to great.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
This COS cardigan is already growing a cult following. Don't expect it to stick around for long.
COS
Slim Wool-Blend Trousers
Whilst I adore my wide-leg trousers, I've recently been drawn to the sophisticated appeal of a slimmer silhouette.
COS
Merino Wool Roll-Neck Midi Dress
This will work hard in your cold-weather wardrobe year after year.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
When French women add trainers to their outfits, they look to streamlined, retro silhouettes.