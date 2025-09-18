I'm Building a French-Inspired Autumn Wardrobe—21 Arket, COS and Zara Buys On My Wish List

This autumn, I'm taking inspiration from fashionable French women. These high street buys will bring a Gallic edge to my new season looks.

Collage of french fashion items from Zara, Arket, and COS
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
I can't remember the first time that I was introduced to French style, but I do remember the moment that my infatuation with Gallic style was cemented. I was studying in the south of France in my early twenties, and a group of women sat across from me at a café. Coming from London, I was used to the eclectic styles of the city, but here this group of women shared an innate elegance that was so effortless, so anti-trend and so natural that I immediately took note.

Over the next year, my studies were interrupted by hours spent people watching, intent on finding out the secret to dressing that these stylish people all seemed to be privy to. In time, I came to recognise the types of pieces that these sleek dressers would rely upon, the classic motifs they embraced and the considered silhouettes that featured the most. Now, I'm looking to embrace the French way of dressing as we move into autumn, and with a few hours of research, I have curated a French-girl approved edit from Arket, COS and Zara.

The first thing that stands out when assessing a French-inspired wardrobe is the focus on cut. Instead of chasing new trends, classic cuts are relied upon, such as straight-leg jeans and crisp tailored trousers, supporting their looks with a polished finish from the foundations up. The classic silhouettes are also paired with more contemporary takes on timeless styles, be it an interesting neckline on a top or a sculptural silhouette of a jacket that renews these reliable pieces. For autumn, texture is especially important, and can bring depth to an outfit with contrasting fabrics. In this edit, you’ll find a mix of outerwear and accessories in various materials that will bring this added richness to any ensemble.

Keep scrolling to explore the new-in Zara, Arket and COS pieces that a French woman would shop for autumn.

Shop: French-Inspired Styles From Arket, COS and Zara

Arket

Zara

COS

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

