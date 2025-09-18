Turns Out, Everyone With Great Taste Already Wearing One of These 6 Autumn Denim Trends

If there is one season that can rightfully lay claim to denim jackets, jeans and skirts, it's autumn. It's hard to imagine a more fitting material for layering and styling. Now that we're just about to officially welcome in the season, there's no better time to review the autumn denim trends that are simply unmissable.

Finding new denim trends isn't necessarily about reinventing the wheel—it's small changes to shape, draping, cut and lengths that make your go-to autumn fabric feel revitalised for a new season. I've noticed quite a lot of these small edits that completely transform a pair of jeans. Take the small slit found at the hem of Chloé's jeans during its AW25 show. Or Bally's reimagining of the waisted cardigans that were big this spring into a denim blazer version. Stella McCartney also had an interesting take on the barrel jean that's ever-so-slightly more voluminous than its predecessor. There's a lot to choose from and experiment with.

So, whilst you shop for versatile autumn picks, consider these trends that reinvigorate your current denim collection.

1. Long-Sleeve Denim Tops

Zimmermann denim top and skirt on runway

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight / Zimmermann)

Style Notes: There was a resurgence of denim vests and waistcoats over spring and summer, and I'm appreciative that there's an autumnal twist on the denim top. Long-sleeved cuts, ruffled details and waisted silhouettes are all emerging as predicted on the runway. A denim shirt is a nice alternative to cotton blouses and long-sleeve T-shirts as the material alone gives your outfit more texture and interest.

2. Split-Hem Jeans

Chlo&amp;eacute; runway denim split hem jeans and coat

(Image credit:  ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight / Chloé)

Style Notes: A few different jeans appeared on the runway, but this is one of two attention-grabbing styles I can't stop thinking about. At first, they may look like your standard wide-leg jeans, but a split down the side or centre adorned many of the pairs worn for AW25, including in Chloé's show. This small, intentional cut in the fabric is my idea of a perfect detail. It's a trend that's different enough to feel refreshing, but not too elaborate. Therefore, your jeans won't feel dated after one season.

3. Denim Mini Skirts

Isabel Marant runway show model in denim mini skirt

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight / Isabel Marant)

Style Notes: Perhaps you were also wondering when mini skirts would have a resurgence. After the rise of the denim midi and maxi, it's only fair that short skirts get a turn again. Wrap styles, pleats and layered skirts were all present, which proves just how versatile any length of denim skirt can be. Add tights and boots or loafers and you have a classic autumn outfit in seconds.

4. Denim Blazers

Denim blazer with waisted silhouette

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight / Bally)

Style Notes: Denim jackets are one of my all-time favourite outerwear options come autumn. However, I was curious to see when these would morph into a different style—and if they could. Enter: the denim blazer. Slightly more refined than a relaxed jean jacket, yet still retaining its casual edge, this is certainly one trend I imagine seeing everywhere this season. I'm particularly fascinated by Bally's take, which blends the waisted silhouette that rose in popularity last spring (and is still prevalent).

5. Tiered Denim Skirts

Zimmermann runway with tiered denim skirt

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight / Zimmermann)

Style Notes: If mini skirts aren't exactly your cup of tea, there's another denim skirt trend that's entered the chat. Tiered denim midi skirts. These have also earned a place in this autumn's trend line-up and seem to be this year's take on the A-line denim maxis from last year.

6. Balloon Jeans

Stella McCartney runway with wide leg jeans and grey cardigan

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight / Stella McCartney)

Style Notes: Just when you think jeans can't be reimagined, another style appears. That's the case with the unique balloon-style jeans that caught my eye at Stella McCartney's show. Mixing a wide-leg silhouette with last year's iconic barrel cut, this style of jeans has plenty of volume down at the calf. It's more material than a barrel cut but rounder than a classic wide-leg jean.

