If there is one season that can rightfully lay claim to denim jackets, jeans and skirts, it's autumn. It's hard to imagine a more fitting material for layering and styling. Now that we're just about to officially welcome in the season, there's no better time to review the autumn denim trends that are simply unmissable.
Finding new denim trends isn't necessarily about reinventing the wheel—it's small changes to shape, draping, cut and lengths that make your go-to autumn fabric feel revitalised for a new season. I've noticed quite a lot of these small edits that completely transform a pair of jeans. Take the small slit found at the hem of Chloé's jeans during its AW25 show. Or Bally's reimagining of the waisted cardigans that were big this spring into a denim blazer version. Stella McCartney also had an interesting take on the barrel jean that's ever-so-slightly more voluminous than its predecessor. There's a lot to choose from and experiment with.
So, whilst you shop for versatile autumn picks, consider these trends that reinvigorate your current denim collection.
6 Autumn 2025 Denim Trends That I'm Already Seeing Everywhere:
1. Long-Sleeve Denim Tops
Style Notes: There was a resurgence of denim vests and waistcoats over spring and summer, and I'm appreciative that there's an autumnal twist on the denim top. Long-sleeved cuts, ruffled details and waisted silhouettes are all emerging as predicted on the runway. A denim shirt is a nice alternative to cotton blouses and long-sleeve T-shirts as the material alone gives your outfit more texture and interest.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Peplum Denim Top
Peplum and waisted tops are so pretty paired with wide-leg or crop jeans.
SABA
Denim Tie Neck Puff Sleeve Shirt
Puff sleeves and a neck-tie give this shirt a little more intrigue.
Whistles
Dark Denim Button Detail Cotton Shirt
You can never go wrong with a classic denim button-down. It's an autumn capsule staple.
2. Split-Hem Jeans
Style Notes: A few different jeans appeared on the runway, but this is one of two attention-grabbing styles I can't stop thinking about. At first, they may look like your standard wide-leg jeans, but a split down the side or centre adorned many of the pairs worn for AW25, including in Chloé's show. This small, intentional cut in the fabric is my idea of a perfect detail. It's a trend that's different enough to feel refreshing, but not too elaborate. Therefore, your jeans won't feel dated after one season.
Shop the Look:
Abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Deep indigo shades of denim are also trending, and this pair combines both looks.
Good American
Straight-Leg Slit-Hem Jeans in Light Indigo
A side slit is also undeniably chic. Wear with flats, kitten heels or boots.
H&M
Slit-Hem Jeans
Grey has also emerged everywhere across the AW25 runways. These jeans give you a break from the usual blue or black pairs.
3. Denim Mini Skirts
Style Notes: Perhaps you were also wondering when mini skirts would have a resurgence. After the rise of the denim midi and maxi, it's only fair that short skirts get a turn again. Wrap styles, pleats and layered skirts were all present, which proves just how versatile any length of denim skirt can be. Add tights and boots or loafers and you have a classic autumn outfit in seconds.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Rue High Rise Denim Mini Skirt
This nearly-black navy shade is so chic. This is a very elevated take on a denim mini skirt.
MANGO
Short Denim Skirt
The volume of this A-line skirt gives it a ruffle-like look.
ISABEL MARANT
Siyen Belted Wrap-Effect Denim Mini Skirt
Get the exact look from the runway. The belt really makes it.
4. Denim Blazers
Style Notes: Denim jackets are one of my all-time favourite outerwear options come autumn. However, I was curious to see when these would morph into a different style—and if they could. Enter: the denim blazer. Slightly more refined than a relaxed jean jacket, yet still retaining its casual edge, this is certainly one trend I imagine seeing everywhere this season. I'm particularly fascinated by Bally's take, which blends the waisted silhouette that rose in popularity last spring (and is still prevalent).
Shop the Look:
Veronica Beard
Cynthia Tailored Denim Jacket
The collarless style means you get the ideal blend of a jacket and top in one.
ALIGNE
Elle Bardot Denim Waisted Blazer
The off-the-shoulder collar gives this denim blazer such a beautiful point of differentiation.
Jigsaw
Denim Tailored Panelled Jacket | Indigo
This blazer comes with matching trousers, so you can create a perfectly matching double-denim look.
5. Tiered Denim Skirts
Style Notes: If mini skirts aren't exactly your cup of tea, there's another denim skirt trend that's entered the chat. Tiered denim midi skirts. These have also earned a place in this autumn's trend line-up and seem to be this year's take on the A-line denim maxis from last year.
Shop the Look:
hush
Ivy Pleated Denim Midi Skirt
The pleats are vertical on this skirt, but it offers the same aesthetic.
ALAÏA
Asymmetric Ruffled Tiered Denim Skirt
The asymmetrical ruffles are incredibly cool. Perfect with mesh flats or mules.
ZIMMERMANN
Hypnotic Denim Midi Skirt
This is the exact skirt from Zimmermann, and I think it's the perfect investment. The high waist and tiers are so unique.
6. Balloon Jeans
Style Notes: Just when you think jeans can't be reimagined, another style appears. That's the case with the unique balloon-style jeans that caught my eye at Stella McCartney's show. Mixing a wide-leg silhouette with last year's iconic barrel cut, this style of jeans has plenty of volume down at the calf. It's more material than a barrel cut but rounder than a classic wide-leg jean.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Trf Balloon High-Waist Jeans
These balloon jeans from Zara look convincingly like a designer pair.
COS
Twine Barrel-Leg Jeans
A rich indigo always looks great paired either with warm brown tones or black.
Bleu Vintage Round Jeans in Stone Denim
The definition of balloon jeans. A timeless hue and a fascinating shape.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.