Overnight, Dark-Wash Jeans Fell to #2 After NYC It Girls Started Wearing This Unexpected Winter Denim Color Instead

Ask any fashion editor at Who What Wear what the number one denim trend of winter 2025 is, and they will tell you it's dark-wash jeans—period. The deep denim color has been widely seen adorning style icons such as Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, as well as appearing in new collections from leading denim brands like Citizens of Humanity, Levi's, and Agolde. However, in a quick turn of events, dark-wash jeans have fallen to the number two spot among top denim color trends, and light-wash jeans are taking the number one spot as It girls in NYC keep wearing them. Case in point: Sabrina Carpenter.
Yesterday, while leaving lunch at SoHo's pasta hot spot, Bar Pitti, with Sergio Kletnoy, the entertainment director of Vogue, Carpenter was spotted wearing an Aritzia long black wool coat, an ivory cable-knit sweater, baggy light-wash jeans, and Balenciaga's iconic black Le City bag.
As mentioned before, Carpenter isn't the only fashion insider wearing light-wash jeans this winter. Ariana Grande was also spotted in NYC donning light-wash baggy jeans, styled similarly to Carpenter's, with a long black coat and a black leather handbag. Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke was also photographed in the city wearing them, a more fitted style though that she paired with a black sweater, puffer jacket, and woven Mary Janes.
To say the very least, we editors are surprised that light-wash jeans are having a moment right now, at the beginning of winter. Typically, the light-wash hue evokes brightness and freshness, feeling less heavy and more seasonally appropriate for spring or summer. Overall, it lends a relaxed vibe that pairs well with airy tops and open-toe shoes. But then again, we get it: Light-wash jeans are often associated with vintage styles because of their lived-in look, and at the end of the day, who doesn't love the look of jeans that seem as though they've been through countless adventures and stories.
Inspired to shop? Keep scrolling to get Carpenter's chic city look and shop the best light-wash jeans to add to your winter wardrobe.
Shop Sabrina Carpenter's Look
Babaton
The Slouch Coat
If you live in NYC, you know that a black wool coat is the simplest yet most-worn item in your winter wardrobe, and this one from Aritzia is top-notch.
MANGO
Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater
So cozy.
Levi's
Low Loose Women's Jeans
It's always a good day when Levi's restocks its best-selling baggy jeans.
Balenciaga
Le City Nano Bag
Yes, this bag is back and better than ever.
Shop Light-Wash Jeans
H&M
Flared Jeans
I normally don't wear flared jeans, but after seeing these, I want to buy them because they look so flattering on the model.
Nordstrom
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
I love the high-rise and straight-but-relaxed silhouette.
rag & bone
Miramar Terry Relaxed Wide-Leg Pants
Looking for the best comfy jeans to wear while traveling? Who What Wear's fashion editor Sierra Mayhew tested these Rag & Bone sweatpant jeans and only has great things to say.
ZARA
Trf Wide Leg Low Rise Jeans
Low-rise lovers, rejoice!
Agolde
90's Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca tried on this Agolde style and noted that "they sit right at the hip bones and feature a button fly for a cool slouchy—but not too baggy—feel."
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Airy Denim
Madewell's Airy Denim material feels as soft as sweatpants when worn but looks just like regular denim.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.