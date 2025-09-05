While many embrace the arrival of autumn as a signal to dive headfirst into inky hues and moodier palettes, I often feel reluctant to part ways with my lighter staples—I like to make sure they earn their full keep before being tucked away again. The one item I’m most determined to keep in rotation? My favourite white jeans.
Throughout summer, they paired so perfectly with tank tops and easy tees, but now as the air cools, I'm looking for ways to carry them with me into autumn rather than retire them, and a dark brown jacket offers the solution I've been after.
White jeans, fresh and clean, keep the outfit bright and uplifting, while the chocolate-toned jacket grounds the look with an autumnal richness. Layered and sophisticated without feeling heavy—this combination is exactly right for the early cross-section of autumn. It seems fashion people agree with me, too, as I've spotted so many chic looks centred around this pairing lately
To make the combination feel complete, keep the rest of the outfit streamlined: a crisp white tee and tonal accessories (extra points if you opt for a matching deep brown leather). The tonal play of light against dark creates depth and polish in a way that feels considered but still easy.
Inspired by the chic combination I'll come back to all season, I’ve pulled together an edit of the best brown jackets and white jeans to shop right now.
Shop White Jeans and Brown Jackets:
H&M
Napped Jacket
This comes up slightly small so consider sizing up.
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—22.
Arket
Suede Jacket
I really can't see this staying on stock for long.
Mango
Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The low-rise finish gives these a comfortable, relaxed energy.
The Frankie Shop
Hester Oversized Brushed Jacket
I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their elevated basics.
Free People
We the Free Risk Taker Mid-Rise Jeans
Style with ballet flats or pair with a pointed-toe boot.
Arket
Relaxed Suede Blazer
The supple suede finish gives this such an elevated finish.
Aligne
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
White jeans add lightness and brightness to your autumn rotation.
Staud
Corrine Suede Jacket
Style this over a white tee or pair with a cosy knit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.