The Elegant Winter Accessory I Saw So Many Stylish People Wearing on My London Commute This Morning

Winter is my favourite time for accessories. Yes, these smaller details prevail throughout the year and can have just as much impact in any season, but when the temperatures drop they're not only highly chic but incredibly practical too, and I love a piece that does more. This winter season is well underway, and amongst the array of smooth leather gloves and cosy hats, one accessory has stood out amongst them all—the knitted triangle scarf.

Scarves are nothing new to the winter season, but they are a piece that often goes through a change in design to suit the current times. Whilst chunky scarves will never fall from appeal there have been years when these were far more prominent and more oversized than others. Thin, skinny silhouettes often arise in September when the first hint of a chill is in the air, but for winter 2024 (and I predict for many years to come) this is the shape to know about.

The triangle scarf emulates the bandanas we often look to during the summer months, and offers not only the cosy appeal of the piece but a striking styling detail too. For those who love the look of a knit jumper tied around your shoulders but aren't always sure how to refine it, or look to neckerchiefs throughout the year but want a more insulating option for the season, this is your answer.

The fashion sets in London has been particularly drawn to the knitted triangle scarf as the crisp winter chill has set in. Instead of feeling like a last-minute addition to fight the cold, the triangle scarf feels like a thoughtful addition that deserves as much attention as the rest of our winter outfits, often the finishing touch that pulls it all together.

After spotting two of our editors, Remy and Maxine, sporting the style along with an array of other fashion people I recently added one to my own collection, a seriously soft Cashmere Merino bandana from Rise & Fall. Whether I'm headed out into the chill with it wrapped over my head for extra warmth, or tied neatly over a long-sleeve top when working from home, it has easily become my most worn winter accessory.

Keep scrolling to explore the best knitted triangle scarves.

Shop the Knitted Triangle Scarf Trend:

&Daughter Xl Cashmere Foulard in Burgundy £195 SHOP NOW Tick off two winter trends with this burgundy style.

Rise & Fall Cashmere Merino Bandana £95 SHOP NOW Choose from 8 sleek shades. And I can personally confirm how soft this is.

COS Fringed Merino Wool Triangle Scarf £110 SHOP NOW Add extra movement with delicate fringing.

ZARA Knitted Wool Bandana £30 SHOP NOW A seriously affordable option, courtesy of Zara.

TBCo Merino Triangle Scarf in Black Stripe £49 SHOP NOW I've already snapped this up to give to my sister this Christmas.

TOTEME Wool and Cashmere-Blend Scarf £270 SHOP NOW Luxurious, chic and practical.

Urban Outfitters Uo Triangle Neck Scarf £20 SHOP NOW Who doesn't love a pop of red?

Paloma Wool Coucou Knitted Bonnet £110 SHOP NOW This bonnet version also takes over from your winter beanie.

ASOS DESIGN Triangle Scarf With Bandana Design in Wool Mix Charcoal Grey £22 SHOP NOW This charcoal grey will go with all your looks.

Free People Essential Triangle Scarf £24 SHOP NOW This comes in an array of shades.

LISA YANG Rina Hooded Cashmere Scarf £260 SHOP NOW This will become a main feature of your winter looks for years.

TOAST Knitted Wool Bandana | Seaweed £55 SHOP NOW The knitted grid stitch is so good.

Jigsaw Triangle Knitted Scarf | Dark Green £85 SHOP NOW Ready to bundle up in immediately.

JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN Cashmere Neck Tie £125 SHOP NOW Treat yourself to sumptuous cashmere this winter.

JACQUEMUS Le Chale Gros Grain Alpaca-Blend Scarf £180 SHOP NOW Yet another way to wear it.