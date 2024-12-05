The Elegant Winter Accessory I Saw So Many Stylish People Wearing on My London Commute This Morning

Winter is my favourite time for accessories. Yes, these smaller details prevail throughout the year and can have just as much impact in any season, but when the temperatures drop they're not only highly chic but incredibly practical too, and I love a piece that does more. This winter season is well underway, and amongst the array of smooth leather gloves and cosy hats, one accessory has stood out amongst them all—the knitted triangle scarf.

Kendall Jenner wears a navy knit jumper and knitted triangle scarf

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Scarves are nothing new to the winter season, but they are a piece that often goes through a change in design to suit the current times. Whilst chunky scarves will never fall from appeal there have been years when these were far more prominent and more oversized than others. Thin, skinny silhouettes often arise in September when the first hint of a chill is in the air, but for winter 2024 (and I predict for many years to come) this is the shape to know about.

Woman wears red scarf, black blazer and cream skirt

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

The triangle scarf emulates the bandanas we often look to during the summer months, and offers not only the cosy appeal of the piece but a striking styling detail too. For those who love the look of a knit jumper tied around your shoulders but aren't always sure how to refine it, or look to neckerchiefs throughout the year but want a more insulating option for the season, this is your answer.

Woman wears brown suede jacket, blue jeans and grey knitted triangle scarf

(Image credit: @mcristinastyling)

The fashion sets in London has been particularly drawn to the knitted triangle scarf as the crisp winter chill has set in. Instead of feeling like a last-minute addition to fight the cold, the triangle scarf feels like a thoughtful addition that deserves as much attention as the rest of our winter outfits, often the finishing touch that pulls it all together.

Woman wears black blazer, cream skirt and beige scarf

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger)

After spotting two of our editors, Remy and Maxine, sporting the style along with an array of other fashion people I recently added one to my own collection, a seriously soft Cashmere Merino bandana from Rise & Fall. Whether I'm headed out into the chill with it wrapped over my head for extra warmth, or tied neatly over a long-sleeve top when working from home, it has easily become my most worn winter accessory.

Keep scrolling to explore the best knitted triangle scarves.

Shop the Knitted Triangle Scarf Trend:

Xl Cashmere Foulard in Burgundy
&Daughter
Xl Cashmere Foulard in Burgundy

Tick off two winter trends with this burgundy style.

riseandfall,

Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino Bandana

Choose from 8 sleek shades. And I can personally confirm how soft this is.

Fringed Merino Wool Triangle Scarf
COS
Fringed Merino Wool Triangle Scarf

Add extra movement with delicate fringing.

Knitted Wool Bandana
ZARA
Knitted Wool Bandana

A seriously affordable option, courtesy of Zara.

Merino Triangle Scarf in Black Stripe
TBCo
Merino Triangle Scarf in Black Stripe

I've already snapped this up to give to my sister this Christmas.

Wool and Cashmere-Blend Scarf
TOTEME
Wool and Cashmere-Blend Scarf

Luxurious, chic and practical.

Uo Triangle Neck Scarf
Urban Outfitters
Uo Triangle Neck Scarf

Who doesn't love a pop of red?

Coucou Knitted Bonnet
Paloma Wool
Coucou Knitted Bonnet

This bonnet version also takes over from your winter beanie.

Asos Design Triangle Scarf With Bandana Design in Wool Mix Charcoal Grey
ASOS DESIGN
Triangle Scarf With Bandana Design in Wool Mix Charcoal Grey

This charcoal grey will go with all your looks.

Essential Triangle Scarf
Free People
Essential Triangle Scarf

This comes in an array of shades.

Rina Hooded Cashmere Scarf
LISA YANG
Rina Hooded Cashmere Scarf

This will become a main feature of your winter looks for years.

Knitted Wool Bandana | Seaweed
TOAST
Knitted Wool Bandana | Seaweed

The knitted grid stitch is so good.

Triangle Knitted Scarf | Dark Green
Jigsaw
Triangle Knitted Scarf | Dark Green

Ready to bundle up in immediately.

Cashmere Neck Tie
JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN
Cashmere Neck Tie

Treat yourself to sumptuous cashmere this winter.

Le Chale Gros Grain Alpaca-Blend Scarf
JACQUEMUS
Le Chale Gros Grain Alpaca-Blend Scarf

Yet another way to wear it.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

