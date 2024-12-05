The Elegant Winter Accessory I Saw So Many Stylish People Wearing on My London Commute This Morning
Winter is my favourite time for accessories. Yes, these smaller details prevail throughout the year and can have just as much impact in any season, but when the temperatures drop they're not only highly chic but incredibly practical too, and I love a piece that does more. This winter season is well underway, and amongst the array of smooth leather gloves and cosy hats, one accessory has stood out amongst them all—the knitted triangle scarf.
Scarves are nothing new to the winter season, but they are a piece that often goes through a change in design to suit the current times. Whilst chunky scarves will never fall from appeal there have been years when these were far more prominent and more oversized than others. Thin, skinny silhouettes often arise in September when the first hint of a chill is in the air, but for winter 2024 (and I predict for many years to come) this is the shape to know about.
The triangle scarf emulates the bandanas we often look to during the summer months, and offers not only the cosy appeal of the piece but a striking styling detail too. For those who love the look of a knit jumper tied around your shoulders but aren't always sure how to refine it, or look to neckerchiefs throughout the year but want a more insulating option for the season, this is your answer.
The fashion sets in London has been particularly drawn to the knitted triangle scarf as the crisp winter chill has set in. Instead of feeling like a last-minute addition to fight the cold, the triangle scarf feels like a thoughtful addition that deserves as much attention as the rest of our winter outfits, often the finishing touch that pulls it all together.
After spotting two of our editors, Remy and Maxine, sporting the style along with an array of other fashion people I recently added one to my own collection, a seriously soft Cashmere Merino bandana from Rise & Fall. Whether I'm headed out into the chill with it wrapped over my head for extra warmth, or tied neatly over a long-sleeve top when working from home, it has easily become my most worn winter accessory.
Keep scrolling to explore the best knitted triangle scarves.
Shop the Knitted Triangle Scarf Trend:
Choose from 8 sleek shades. And I can personally confirm how soft this is.
I've already snapped this up to give to my sister this Christmas.
This charcoal grey will go with all your looks.
This will become a main feature of your winter looks for years.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
