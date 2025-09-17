Two Shopping Editors Agree—These High Street Jeans Are 100% Worth It
As denim-obsessed editors, we've tried on hundreds of pairs of jeans between us, but right now we're both infatuated by the exact same style. Read on to discover more about the COS jeans we both just added to our basket.
Save for the heights of summer, denim is one of the most relied upon pieces in my wardrobe. From classic jeans to denim jackets, it's a piece that consistently appears in capsule wardrobes season after season, and as we pack away our linen wares, it's time to be reunited once again with this hard-wearing fabric. From office looks to coffee strolls and even evenings out, jeans are a cornerstone of so many great outfits, and finding the best jeans around has become a personal mission of mine. I've thoroughly researched the best high street pairs, tested out interesting new colourways, and identified standout pairs that deserve your full attention. On a recent shopping trip with my fellow editor Marina, we both found ourselves trying on the exact same pair of high street jeans, and peeked out the dressing room doors to show them off. If you're in the market for a new pair of jeans, here's everything you need to know about the COS Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans (£85).
Every few years, a new denim cut comes along that feels bold and exciting, and quickly becomes a mainstay silhouette. Just think back to the days when straight-leg jeans reigned supreme, only to be met by the return of the ultra-wide-leg cut. Over the past year, the barrel-leg jean has shaken up the denim status quo, ranging from the ultra exaggerated horse-shoe to the more subtle barrel. Whilst some will lean into the more dramatic silhouettes on offer, the draw of the COS barrel-leg jeans lies in the understated appeal of the shape. It nods to the fresh cut whilst still holding its place as a foundation piece, thanks to the more understated take on the shape. A look doesn't need to be centred around the silhouette, but instead, both of us shopping editors found ourselves styling up this pair with minimalist classics, smarter office offerings and pairing with elegant tops and mules for evening.
It should come as no surprise that COS is behind this best-selling style. It's a brand that consistently demonstrates that classic pieces done well can look three times their price. With a mix of high-quality fabrics, attention to detail, and a minimalist edge, one can easily build a wardrobe of highly chic pieces that will retain their stylish prowess for years to come. For those looking to add the Bay jeans to their capsule wardrobe, look to the true blue, versatile black and deep indigo shade offerings. Whilst those looking to reinvigorate their neutrals should pay attention to the soft brown and light pink styles that have caught my eye.
As many of us will know, shopping for denim can be one of the least enjoyable ways to spend a day, but guidance on fit and size can make that a little easier. Both Marina and I took our regular waist size in these jeans, and found they fit comfortably. We're both around 5'2", and the jeans sat neatly just off the floor. We both agreed that these are set to be COS's next best-selling style, so much so that I went back to try on the pair in brown.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans and shop more high street jeans we adore.
Shop the COS Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
Such a good shade of blue.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
Dress up or down with ease.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
Deep indigo always feels incredibly elevated.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
This pair is even better in person.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
I hadn't realised my collection was missing a pink pair until I saw these jeans.
Shop More High Street Jeans We Adore
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
Another pair I've tried and adore from COS.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
The patch pockets bring a French girl feel to this pair.
MANGO
High-Rise Balloon Jeans
So sleek.
ARKET
Snow Straight Jeans
I'm turning towards white jeans to brighten up my autumn looks.
& Other Stories
Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans
The cropped style is ideal if you want to show off your autumn shoe collection.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.