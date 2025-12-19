I Asked an AI Shopping App For the Best Winter Boots—Here’s 15 Pairs It Told Me to Style With Jeans

While I wouldn't say AI can replicate the intuitive aspect of shopping or the intrinsic elements of a human's identity, style, or fashion sense, I am intrigued by how new technologies focused on fashion can help curate results that inspire. Daydream, a chat-based AI-powered shopping platform, recently launched an iPhone app. Built to redefine online shopping, Daydream engages with users to provide a tailored shopping experience.
"We're building an intelligent layer of the world of fashion. One that understands taste, context, and individuality," said Daydream Founder and CEO Julie Bornstein in a press release. Users can search, converse, and shop via screenshots. The platform pulls products across a wide range of prices and categories from over 10,000 brands—Reformation, Revolve, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Madewell, J.Crew, to name a few.
With winter fashion in full effect, I couldn't think of a better way to try Daydream's capabilities than to find the best winter boots to pair with this season's top jean trends. As a shopping editor, I browse hundreds of product listings a day, and I know a standout fashion find when I see one, so it's safe to say, I'm curious to see what Daydream will suggest.
Below, find my prompts followed by Daydream's responses. You'll notice the AI chat ask for help refining the search (e.g., color, price, fit). The goal here is to better the curation to your taste. One thing I appreciate about the open layout of the product recommendations is that ultimately, you get the last say. Scroll down to shop the best winter boots to pair with jeans, recommended by Daydream AI.
'90s Slim-Straight
My Prompt: I'd like to buy a new pair of straight-leg jeans. I usually shop at Banana Republic, Madewell, and J.Crew.
Response: These straight-leg jeans offer a clean, classic fit with a nod to vintage denim, which aligns well with your usual brands. Would you prefer a version with any special details like raw hems or a particular wash to refine the search?
I was intrigued by the many chic straight-leg jeans Daydream offered. My pick? The Banana Republic's High-Rise 90s Straight Jean, $120.
Shop the Jeans
Banana Republic
High-Rise 90s Straight Jean
Best Winter Boots To Wear With Straight-Leg Jeans
My Prompt: I'd like to wear straight-leg boots with a pair of boots in the winter. Could you recommend a few boots that would look cute? My budget is $150-$300.
Response: These options offer a sleek, neutral palette with practical details that suit winter styling and straight-leg fits. Would you prefer something with a chunkier sole for added edge or a more streamlined, classic silhouette?
My Prompt: I prefer a classic silhouette.
Response: These boots lean into classic shapes and quality materials, fitting well with your preference for a timeless silhouette. Would you want to focus on taller shafts for more coverage or something mid-calf that pairs easily with straight-leg pants?
I decided to clarify my prompt thanks to Daydream's follow-up questioning because the first round of products didn't precisely match my taste. Second time around, I was pleased with the winter boot options. Find my top three below.
Shop the Boots
MANGO
Heeled Leather Boots
Trendy Barrel-Leg
My Prompt: I'm looking for a pair of new barrel-leg jeans. Could you suggest a few?
Response: These options capture the barrel-leg silhouette with a mix of cropped and full-length styles, plus variations in rise and detailing. Would you prefer to focus on a particular wash, fit, or length to narrow down the vibe?
I spent some time scrolling through the product suggestions, since many were already out of stock or soon to be. So, I recommend checking on stock before you go all in. These AG Hattie Barrel-Leg Denim Jeans, $265, were a standout, plus they are available in sizes 23 to 31.
Shop the Jeans
AG Jeans
Hattie Barrel-Leg Denim Jeans
Best Winter Boots To Wear With Barrel-Leg Jeans
My Prompt: I'd also like to find a pair of boots. Can you recommend some boots to wear with barrel-leg jeans?
Response: These boot options offer a chic blend of modern style and practical design to perfectly complement barrel-leg jeans. What is your comfort zone price-wise for this search?
My Prompt: $150-300
Response: These boot selections offer a chic and polished aesthetic within your desired price range to beautifully complement barrel-leg jeans. What color would you like me to focus on?
Lots of chic boots to choose from, but ultimately, these three Daydream suggested were my top contenders. Scroll on to shop the best winter boots to wear with barrel-leg jeans.
Shop the Boots
Nakedvice
X Revolve the Stacey Boot
MANGO
High-Leg Suede Boots
Marc Fisher LTD
Yarli Knee High Boot
Luxe-Looking Leopard
My Prompt: Leopard-print jeans are so chic. Could you recommend a few pairs?
Response: These options possess the chic vibe you're going for, with versatile cuts that feel very now. How would you describe the formality of your event?
Animal-print jeans are a big hit with the fashion crowd lately. I suspect their popularity will only rise come 2026. The first pair Daydream recommended just so happened to be the exact pair I've had my eye on: the Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans from Reformation, $198. Curious about what winter boots look best with animal-print jeans? Don't worry. I've asked Daydream. Scroll on to see what it recommends.
Shop the Jeans
Reformation
Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Best Winter Boots To Wear With Animal-Print Jeans
My Prompt: Could you share some cute boot options that would go with animal-print jeans?
Response: These boots seem like they would add a fantastic, playful touch to animal-print jeans. What is your comfort zone price-wise for this search?
No need to refine the search because I already spotted three of the chicest boots to wear with animal-print jeans. Including a Zebra option, burgundy hue, and matching leopard print heeled boots.
Shop the Boots
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot
Steve Madden
Alluring Over the Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
Fitted Flare
My Prompt: I'm looking for a new pair of flare jeans. Could you please recommend a few in stock?
Response: These flare jeans offer a flattering gradual widen from the knee with options in classic denim washes and a mix of mid to high rises. Would you prefer a more vintage-inspired look or something with a modern edge like frayed hems or distressing?
After browsing Daydream's picks, these Citizens of Humanity Kimberly High-Rise Flared Jeans, $260, had my name written all over them. While they feel retro, the pleated denim blends modern and classic.
Shop the Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Kimberly High-Rise Flared Jeans