Basic Denim Jackets Don’t Stand a Chance Against the New, Rich-Looking Style That’s Taking Over

The humble denim jacket has been a capsule wardrobe staple for years. Now, a new trending style is taking over for autumn 2025.

For as long as I can remember, denim jackets have been a key style in any capsule wardrobe. Every time that autumn rolls around and light jackets re-enter the everyday, I find myself turning once again to the reliable jean jacket that has seen me through countless years. But with September underway, I felt a little less excited about bringing out this trusted style. The new season offers a chance of renewal to our wardrobes, and after almost a decade of relying upon the same style, I searched around for an update to the denim jacket that felt a little more current, but still had the timeless appeal that draws me back to it. If you've also been looking for a fresh take on the denim jacket, you'll want to know all about the denim barn jacket trend.

Contrast collars, bold patch pockets and a slightly oversized fit define the denim barn jacket style. Last year, the country jacket returned to prominence, bringing a touch of heritage and history to our outerwear collections, and through spring, we continued to reach for this elevated style. Most commonly, those were crafted from cotton canvas, but now a fresh twist has arrived with a classic denim coating.

September may have only just begun, but already our favourite fashion brands have presented their autumn/winter collections, and I've hunted through hundreds of pages to curate a refined edit of the best denim barn jackets around right now. Arket's deep indigo style with a contrasting black collar was the first to catch my eye, then whilst checking stock on Dôen's best-selling white barn jacket, I soon discovered that this too came in a new denim option. Luxury brands like Loro Piana and Ralph Lauren have chimed in with their own iterations, alongside denim experts like SLVRLAKE. As the country jacket has cemented itself as a much more than a passing trend, I predict that the denim barn jacket will also retain its timeless appeal.

