Basic Denim Jackets Don’t Stand a Chance Against the New, Rich-Looking Style That’s Taking Over

For as long as I can remember, denim jackets have been a key style in any capsule wardrobe. Every time that autumn rolls around and light jackets re-enter the everyday, I find myself turning once again to the reliable jean jacket that has seen me through countless years. But with September underway, I felt a little less excited about bringing out this trusted style. The new season offers a chance of renewal to our wardrobes, and after almost a decade of relying upon the same style, I searched around for an update to the denim jacket that felt a little more current, but still had the timeless appeal that draws me back to it. If you've also been looking for a fresh take on the denim jacket, you'll want to know all about the denim barn jacket trend.
Contrast collars, bold patch pockets and a slightly oversized fit define the denim barn jacket style. Last year, the country jacket returned to prominence, bringing a touch of heritage and history to our outerwear collections, and through spring, we continued to reach for this elevated style. Most commonly, those were crafted from cotton canvas, but now a fresh twist has arrived with a classic denim coating.
September may have only just begun, but already our favourite fashion brands have presented their autumn/winter collections, and I've hunted through hundreds of pages to curate a refined edit of the best denim barn jackets around right now. Arket's deep indigo style with a contrasting black collar was the first to catch my eye, then whilst checking stock on Dôen's best-selling white barn jacket, I soon discovered that this too came in a new denim option. Luxury brands like Loro Piana and Ralph Lauren have chimed in with their own iterations, alongside denim experts like SLVRLAKE. As the country jacket has cemented itself as a much more than a passing trend, I predict that the denim barn jacket will also retain its timeless appeal.
Keep scrolling to shop the denim barn jacket trend.
Shop the Denim Barn Jacket Trend
ARKET
Oversized Denim Jacket
Dark indigo shades are big news for autumn 2025.
DÔEN
Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Denim Jacket
I'm so glad that this jacket is still in stock.
Free People
We the Free Denim Barn Coat
Free People's version feels even more true to the barn jacket with fireman-style hooks.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Denim Barn Jacket
The relaxed fit ensures that you can layer up knitwear as the weather gets cooler.
SLVRLAKE
Hayden Corduroy-Trimmed Denim Jacket
The cream collar sets this jacket apart from the rest.
ALIGNE
Ethan Short Denim Jacket
Aligne's cropped version is so chic.
Reformation
Archer Denim Jacket
Reformation always gets it right.
Massimo Dutti
Denim Jacket With Pockets
Paired with tailored trousers, floral dresses or go bold with a full denim look.
Abercrombie
Denim Zip-Up Jacket
A slightly more minimalist take on the trend.
LORO PIANA
Dean Corduroy-Trimmed Denim Jacket
For those ready to invest.
A light layer to rely on this autumn.
AND/OR
And/or Contrast Collar Denim Jacket, Mid Wash Blue
I love the bold patch pockets on this style.