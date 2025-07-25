This Is the Least-Scary Way to Wear the Sheer Clothing Trend

I love to see other people wear the sheer pants trend but have been hesitant to try it myself. While they can be cool and elegant, sheer bottoms can also be just plain scary to wear in public. Well, Jennifer Lawrence was just spotted in New York City utilizing a sheer-pants styling trick that I wish I'd thought of earlier. With just a month left of summer, I’m going to wear the sheer bottoms trend unabashedly now thanks to J.Law.

Lawrence layered a dress over her sheer pants and a relaxed, loose T-shirt over her dress. Layering may sound counterintuitive in the heat, but the breeziness of each piece makes up for it. Sheer bottoms and the skirt-or-dress-over-pants trend both had major moments last year and now are back in new ways for heat-wave season. Lawrence is also a loyalist of The Row, so it’s no surprise that her one pop of color came courtesy of a green Bourse Bag that she used as a clutch. For her shoes, she sported strappy Prada sandals.

I’ll be layering thoughtfully the rest of the summer with slinky sheer pieces like Lawrence's, and if you want your summer outfits to look elegant without compromising comfort as well, keep scrolling to find your next go-to layering pieces and T-shirts to wear with them.

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

