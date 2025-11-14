Scarf Belts Won't Look Dated *If* You Wear Them With This Skinny-Ish Denim Trend

In the fashion world, as unfortunate as it can be, trends are "in" one minute and "out" the next. This summer, tying a silk scarf around your waist, whether you're wearing jeans, trousers, or skirts, was the chicest styling trick and an instant "you get it" indicator. Now that it's almost winter, people are already putting this alternative belt accessory in the over category. But if you're not ready to give it up—don't worry, I'm not either—there is one way to make it still look very chic, relevant, and 2025. And, of course, Jennifer Lawrence is leading the charge.
The ever well-dressed actress was spotted this week in Los Angeles doing press for her new movie with Robert Pattinson, titled Die My Love. She was attending a Q&A for the film at The Grove, and chose to style a scarf belt and cigarette jeans outfit, the latter being essentially a hybrid between skinny and straight jeans. They're slim like skinny jeans but aren't skin-tight like the ones we all mutually despised in the 2000s and early 2010s. They're far more elegant and sophisticated, and those qualities are only heightened when they're accessorized with a silk scarf tied around the waist.
Finishing off the look, Lawrence added a pair of Manolo Blahnik's iconic Carolyne slingback kitten heels, a pendant necklace from Sophie Buhai, and a casual silk camisole. The combination of it all is perfect for L.A. weather, even for the late fall, early winter. But if you're not one of the lucky almost 13 million people who live in the city, don't fret. You can still keep the scarf-belt trend going into winter, even when the temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s—just don't forget your cigarette jeans. Style them with ankle boots and a fitted black turtleneck, allowing the scarf to add a burst of needed color. Throw it over a dress for the same effect or pair it with a sweater-and-skirt combo. The possibilities are endless.
Keep scrolling to get Lawrence's jeans outfit and shop more cigarette jeans.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.