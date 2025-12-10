Amanda Seyfried Reveals Which of Her Iconic Movie Costumes "Was So Wrong, It Was Right"

Amanda Seyfried, Who What Wear's December cover star, has played some majorly memorable characters in her career. My personal favorite role of hers is Karen from Mean Girls—"It's like I have ESPN or something"—but I'm also quite partial to her portrayal of Sophie in both Mamma Mia! films. But the list doesn't end there. In 2009, Seyfried starred opposite Megan Fox in the comedy-horror flick Jennifer's Body, which became a cult classic years after its initial run.
In our exclusive video series, Behind the Looks, Seyfried discussed one specific outfit from the film. "Needy Lesnicki from Jennifer's Body was the first time I got to play a nerdy, naive young girl," Seyfried tells Who What Wear. "That pink dress was so wrong it was right. It really sticks in people's minds. That dress was also the dress I wore when I was in the pool trying to save my boyfriend, so it was heavy and wet. I was cold. Oh my god, I was so cold all the time. The pool was warm, but I was freezing. I had blood and that black stuff all over me. I hate being wet! I think every actor hates being wet because you're not just wet for five minutes, you're wet for an entire day."
