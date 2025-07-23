Spotted in West Village: The Non-White Dress Trend That Fashion People Are Wearing Non-Stop With Flip-Flops

White dresses are elegant and all, but sometimes, not only are they a risk whenever coffee is around, they can also feel a bit expected. After all, the first recommendation people give when you ask about summer dresses is almost always white and made of linen or poplin. Everyone wears them this time of year, so if ubiquity isn't one of your style goals in 2025, you might want to look for an equally timeless but less "everywhere" color to shop for in the dress department. My go-to? Tan dresses.

Tan dresses are classic, sophisticated, and neutral enough to pair with just about anything. You can play it safe with black accessories or add touches of fun with a red necklace or a navy pair of sneakers. Gold and silver jewelry pairs well with the color, and it comes in a variety of different silhouettes, from vest-like minis to fit-and-flare midis. Personally, I like to wear my tan dresses with flip flops every time the temperatures rise, and apparently, I'm not the only one.

Jennifer Lawrence is spotted in New York City heading to Greenwich House Theater after dinner with a friend, showing her support for Ta-Da by Josh Sharp with a low-key yet stylish night out.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Havianas You Flip Flop ($25); The Row dress; Ray-Ban Lady Sunglasses ($191)

Jennifer Lawrence is also a fan of the tan dress, and just like me, she styles hers with easy, casual flip-flops. The actress was spotted in the West Village on Tuesday wearing The Row's Riah dress, a sleeveless, wool-blend, tailored dress with a high neck and a hem that hits just above the ankles. She styled the sophisticated number with a black stone necklace, Ray-Ban sunglasses, a large tote bag, and Havianas thong sandals. Her look was perfect for the occasion, which was dinner and a show at Greenwich House Theater.

