Spotted in West Village: The Non-White Dress Trend That Fashion People Are Wearing Non-Stop With Flip-Flops

White dresses are elegant and all, but sometimes, not only are they a risk whenever coffee is around, they can also feel a bit expected. After all, the first recommendation people give when you ask about summer dresses is almost always white and made of linen or poplin. Everyone wears them this time of year, so if ubiquity isn't one of your style goals in 2025, you might want to look for an equally timeless but less "everywhere" color to shop for in the dress department. My go-to? Tan dresses.
Tan dresses are classic, sophisticated, and neutral enough to pair with just about anything. You can play it safe with black accessories or add touches of fun with a red necklace or a navy pair of sneakers. Gold and silver jewelry pairs well with the color, and it comes in a variety of different silhouettes, from vest-like minis to fit-and-flare midis. Personally, I like to wear my tan dresses with flip flops every time the temperatures rise, and apparently, I'm not the only one.
Jennifer Lawrence is also a fan of the tan dress, and just like me, she styles hers with easy, casual flip-flops. The actress was spotted in the West Village on Tuesday wearing The Row's Riah dress, a sleeveless, wool-blend, tailored dress with a high neck and a hem that hits just above the ankles. She styled the sophisticated number with a black stone necklace, Ray-Ban sunglasses, a large tote bag, and Havianas thong sandals. Her look was perfect for the occasion, which was dinner and a show at Greenwich House Theater.
I'm not saying that you should get rid of your white summer dresses by any means, but if you're itching to switch things up before fall's arrival, why not give a tan alternative a try? Lawrence clearly backs the refined color option. You should too.
To get started, scroll down to shop our favorite tan dresses and flip-flops.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.