If You're Anti-Heels, This Is the Flat-Shoe Trend to Wear With Sheer Tights This Winter

While leaving The Drew Barrymore Show in NYC to promote her role in the new comedy movie Eternity, Olsen was spotted wearing a long black wool coat layered over black sheer tights and The Row's chocolate brown tassel loafers. Her look exuded casual elegance, which shoppers, no matter how experienced, will appreciate this winter, particularly on really cold evenings when the last thing one wants to do is think about what to wear. The best part is that this pairing is highly versatile for any setting, allowing you to style sheer tights and loafers with a pencil skirt, a knit maxi dress, or even layer the tights under cropped jeans, revealing a touch of the stockings for added flair.
Keep scrolling to see Olsen's outfit, and shop my picks for the best sheer black tights and brown leather loafers of the season.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.