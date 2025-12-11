Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Only Coat Trend That Posh Spice Would Sacrifice Her Minidresses For

When it comes to statement coats, Victoria Beckham is in a league of her own. After her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—in which she discussed her infamous Rolls-Royce comment—VB covered up in a funnel-neck coat. It's the same trend our editors have been buzzing about for months, but somehow Beckham managed to make it seem brand-new.

This isn’t your average wrap coat or classic trench. It’s an extra-high, sculptural silhouette that hides her face, giving the whole look an undercover, almost cinematic edge. Carmen San Diego, is that you? Beckham's long, charcoal funnel-neck coat is from her eponymous brand's F/W 2024 collection. She paired it with flowy wide-leg trousers, a top-handle bag, and oversized sunglasses that completed her incognito vibe. Beckham's face-obscuring coat is the outerwear equivalent of Posh Spice's iconic minidresses because it's all about attitude, aura, drama, and confidence. Scroll down to see what Victoria Beckham just wore in New York City.

