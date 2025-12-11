Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Only Coat Trend That Posh Spice Would Sacrifice Her Minidresses For

This isn’t your average wrap coat or classic trench. It’s an extra-high, sculptural silhouette that hides her face, giving the whole look an undercover, almost cinematic edge. Carmen San Diego, is that you? Beckham's long, charcoal funnel-neck coat is from her eponymous brand's F/W 2024 collection. She paired it with flowy wide-leg trousers, a top-handle bag, and oversized sunglasses that completed her incognito vibe. Beckham's face-obscuring coat is the outerwear equivalent of Posh Spice's iconic minidresses because it's all about attitude, aura, drama, and confidence. Scroll down to see what Victoria Beckham just wore in New York City.
On Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham F/W 24 coat
