Dakota and Elle Fanning Twinned in the Same Dress Trend at Coach's L.A. Dinner—See All the Celeb Attendees

Right now, most people have the holidays on the brain, but Hollywood is looking a bit farther ahead. The 2026 award season kicks off immediately after the New Year in January, so early celebrations are already underway in the City of Angels. Last night, for instance, Coach threw a party in honor of global brand ambassador and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning. The soiree included a dinner and a screening of her film, Sentimental Value.
For the occasion, Elle wore a custom lavender Coach maxi dress screen-printed with Oslo's skyline, an homage to her film's Norwegian setting. Also in a full-length, short-sleeve T-shirt dress? Elle's older sister, Dakota (but hers was a simple black version). They differed on their choice of accessories, however. Elle opted for an oversized white Coach clutch, while Dakota carried a Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Crystal Beaded Fringe ($695). Scroll down to see what everyone wore to the chic celebration, and shop our favorite bags by the brand.
