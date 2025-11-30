Chic People Have Spoken: Bra-Exposing Outfits Are So Back, So I Tried the "Controversial" Look For Myself

I remember in high school thinking that a white tank top with a bra strap peaking out underneath was the epitome of cool. Every single paparazzi shot of a celebrity in the early 2000s seemed to feature this kind of undone aesthetic. That look of being a mess who was also hot came to define 'Indie sleaze,' the uniform of cool at the time. I wanted to embody it so badly that sometimes I'd wear a colorful bra underneath my tops just so I could purposefully let the strap hang off the side and make itself known. To show it was to prove you were too cool to even care.
And then a couple years after graduating from college, I felt completely differently about the look that had once meant everything to me. Suddenly, I'd get a rush of embarrassment if even a hair was out of place. A bra strap showing was suddenly something worth blushing over instead of intentionally aiming for. The rise of social media and the need to project an image of perfection killed indie sleaze and my bra straps have been quietly tucked under every top I've worn since.
Then this past fashion month, I noticed a shift that actually began back in February at the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025 show. Mrs. Prada sent models down the runway, dressed like ladies who lunch with exposed cone bras and straps purposefully hanging out from underneath sweaters, as they held onto fur stoles and top handle bags. This iteration of the Miu Miu girl has a chaotic schedule and cares about appearances but not at the expense of hiding signs of life. Mrs. Prada seemed to be giving permission to her fans to dress with an undone sensibility instead of feeling shame for not always having time to button and tuck their way into the flawless woman society thinks they should be.
This past September, the kind of exposed bra aesthetic was everywhere. At Simone Rocha models wore dresses that came undone at the side to expose a sheer bra underneath. At Prada models wore twisted bra bandeaus with chore coats and bold opera gloves. At The Attico and Tom Ford, models wore blazers unbuttoned entirely to show a lacey bra underneath.
By the time the Victoria secret fashion show rolled around, bras were big (and actually quite literally if you look at the supersized bra tunic Vaquera sent down the runway). I noticed that guests at the lingerie show were leaning into the look, most notably with sheer button down tops undone just enough to show a peek of the bra that lay underneath. I wondered if the look was just because everyone was attending a lingerie show, but I've been seeing lots of stylish woman in New York recreate the look since on date nights at restaurants and casual bar gatherings with friends.
I decided to try the look for myself, with a white button down top and a black lacey bra underneath, and see if I felt the same rush from high school. And honestly, I did. Of course the look is inherently a bit sexy but not in a way that feels like too much. Honestly, it was just exciting to style myself in a way that felt a little bit imperfect and not overthink it at all for what felt like the first time in years.
