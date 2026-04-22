There’s something about Tokyo style that seems to unlock a different side of every celebrity who ends up over there. Maybe it’s the city’s fearless approach to fashion or the way getting dressed there feels a little less predictable. Whatever it is, the outfits coming out of Tokyo lately have a distinct energy—one that feels more experimental than what we’re used to seeing in Paris or New York. It brings out a different side of every person who takes the trip in the best of ways.
Scrolling through a few off-duty outfit IG posts that felt unusually directional, I stumbled upon this by accident. The geotag every time just so happened to be somewhere in Japan, usually Tokyo. The silhouettes were more dynamic, the layering more intentional, and the styling choices just slightly unexpected in a way that made them stick. It may be the incredible vintage and second-hand shopping that visitors of Tokyo tend to indulge in, or just the unique fashion scene, in general. But suddenly, Tokyo feels like the place where celebrity style is actually evolving. Let’s discuss some of the best looks to be found.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa never fails to put together an outfit that I want to copy and paste ASAP. Her outfit in Tokyo is such a vibe for a night out on the town that feels different than just showing skin; it’s polished and all dressed up.
Maniere De Voire
Leather Tie
ANINE BING
Quinn Blazer
Reiss
Leather Knee-High Boots
Hailey Bieber
Did someone say model off-duty? Hailey Bieber’s Tokyo look is just that, but 10 times better. It’s the kind of outfit that feels deceptively simple until you really look at it. Styling an Issey Miyake jacket during a trip to Japan is the way to do it.
Argent
Double-Breasted Crewneck Blazer
Enza Costa
Leather Straight Leg Pant
Corridor
New York New York Cap
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk’s layered look comes together in a way that feels very Tokyo—soft, fluid, and just a little bit undone. The headscarf is the kind of styling detail that instantly transforms basics into something memorable.