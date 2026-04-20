If jeans aren't in the dress code, look no further than the king of style, Kylie Jenner, for your fashion cues. The beauty mogul recently gave off serious Y2K vibes in low-slung black leather pants. While low-rise pants might seem intimidating, Kylie's easy outfit formula shows us exactly how to perfect the trend. She paired hers with a simple white tee and sleek gray trench coat. What's not to love about her edgy yet effortlessly cool outfit? As a bonus, her coat was also perfectly color coordinated to match the gray in Timothée Chalamet's plaid shirt.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.