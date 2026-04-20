Forget Black Shoes, Black Bag—This Shoe-and-Bag Combination Looks Infinitely Cooler

We’ve all heard about the dated fashion rule of matching your shoes to your bag, but have you ever thought about throwing that old trick out and trying something new? Looking effortlessly cool and chic doesn’t have to be synonymous with minimal accessories or shoes. Contrarily, the opposite has already been proven true. How, you wonder? The latest look that Sofia Richie was spotted wearing featured a shoe-and-bag combination that made her all-black outfit look far cooler than a black bag and black shoes would have.
Richie kept most of her outfit pretty simple, choosing a black satin coat by The Row (the Ema coat, to be exact), worn over a pair of baggy black pants. She accessorized with a navy baseball cap and large gold hoop earrings, but the star of the show was her leopard-print bag and her bright red flats. Red and leopard print have long been a go-to combination among cool dressers, and the fact that it made her outfit all the more eye-catching really proves why.
Ready to make any of your outfits to come considerably cooler? Keep scrolling through to recreate Richie's look and shop more leopard-print bags and red shoes.