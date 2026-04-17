Instead of Black, Leggings Look Chicest In This Elegant Shade

Off-duty models still wear leggings in 2026—but only in this trending shade.

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Irina Shayk walks her dogs in New York wearing brown flared leggings with a matching top.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you’re anything like me, your wardrobe is probably brimming with leggings in shades from deep, inky black to well-worn marls. They’re my default yet, but they rarely leave me feeling particularly polished. This week, however, I was reminded of a colour trend that, when rendered in sleek, body-skimming fabrics, feels inherently more elevated.

Spotted walking her dogs in New York, Irina Shayk styled a tonal brown ensemble complete with flared leggings and a coordinating quarter-sleeve top. Where black might have read overtly sporty, the chocolate hue introduced a depth that actually refined the casual outfit.

Irina Shayk walks her dogs in New York wearing brown flared leggings with a matching top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may not be the most obvious spring shade, but I do find that chocolate brown can be called upon during the warmer months as a fresher alternative to black. Whilst Shayk leaned into a tonal approach, it also pairs beautifully with lighter seasonal hues, from butter yellow to soft powder blue.

Arguably the chicest way to wear leggings right now, consider this your cue to embrace brown. Scroll on to discover and shop the trend below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.