Found Them! The Sneakers That Look Best With the Legging Trend It Girls Love

It was just a week ago that I declared Hailey Bieber had traded in her leggings (for track pants), but I stand corrected. She's back on the legging train, but instead of classic leggings, flared leggings are the style she and plenty of her fellow It girls reach for more often these days. While out in Beverly Hills in the 95-degree heat this week, Bieber opted for a pair of flared leggings from ALO, which she wore with a black mock-neck jacket. But let's talk about those sneakers.
It's often chunky sneakers that Bieber opts for, but the style she paired with her flared leggings was a far better complement to them. Simply put, that style is dressy sneakers. Currently, low-profile sneakers with a retro feel to them, in elevated materials such as leather, suede, and satin, are a major trend, and as you'll see via Bieber's outfit, they make leggings look considerably more elegant. It's also helpful that this sneaker style doesn't cause them to bunch up at the hems (which long flared leggings tend to do).
Keep scrolling to see what I mean for yourself and to shop flared leggings and dressy sneakers to wear with them.