I didn’t expect to like these, especially since I usually stick to loose, longline silhouettes. But the moment I tried this Anine Bing pair, the way the side slit allowed the fabric to drape perfectly over my shoes completely sold me. That single design detail just works.
In addition, I shopped at a local boutique and noticed a woman grabbing a pair of split-hem jeans from Citizens of Humanity. Naturally, I inspected that pair, and the forward nature solidified my adoration for the trend even more. FYI, I style my jeans with loafers and sneakers, but I think they're fashionable with everything from ballet flats to ankle boots as well.
Below, you'll see how I'm styling the Anine Bing split-hem jeans in question. I also rounded up my favorite pairs to shop if you, too, want to jump on this trend again.
Trying On My Favorite Split-Hem Jeans
Here I am trying on the Roy Jeans in the Anine Bing dressing room. I love a darker wash right now, but this light pair spoke to me for spring.
ANINE BING
Roy Jeans
How to Style the Jeans
I style my split-hem jeans with sneakers (you can see here) and loafers. I just love how the slit falls over the top and the side of the shoe.
And here's Anine Bing herself in her Roy jeans. The leopard-print ballet flats are very chic with the split hem. Of course, a grey sweater and blazer is a no-fail combo with denim.
anine bing
Roy Jeans
Note to self: Tuck a grey sweater INTO jeans.
And an example of me wearing my favorite ruched loafers with split-hem jeans.
Shop More Jeans
anine bing
Roy Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Track Jeans
ANINE BING
Roy Jeans
Gap
Low Rise Long & Lean Seamed Split-Hem Jeans
express
High Waisted Medium Wash Vent Raw Hem '90s Bootcut Jeans
AGOLDE
Ingram High Waist Split Hem Skinny Jeans
Chloé
Split Hem Straight Leg Jeans
Favorite Daughter
The Valentina Split Hem Super High Waist Bootcut Jeans