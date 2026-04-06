This Denim Trend Is Back—I Never Thought I'd Wear These Jeans, But Now I Think They're the Chicest Item in My Closet

I'm getting so many compliments on them.

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Anine Bing outfit ideas
(Image credit: @aninebing)
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There was a time when every fashion person I knew wore split-hem jeans. The look seemed to cool off for a bit, but that trend is hot again right now. Jennifer Lawrence wore a pair of split-hem pants in the fall, and I took note of the look for myself. It wasn't until I popped into an Anine Bing store about a month ago and the sales associate told me to try the Roy Jean that I fell 100% in love with the split-hem denim trend.

I didn’t expect to like these, especially since I usually stick to loose, longline silhouettes. But the moment I tried this Anine Bing pair, the way the side slit allowed the fabric to drape perfectly over my shoes completely sold me. That single design detail just works.

In addition, I shopped at a local boutique and noticed a woman grabbing a pair of split-hem jeans from Citizens of Humanity. Naturally, I inspected that pair, and the forward nature solidified my adoration for the trend even more. FYI, I style my jeans with loafers and sneakers, but I think they're fashionable with everything from ballet flats to ankle boots as well.

Below, you'll see how I'm styling the Anine Bing split-hem jeans in question. I also rounded up my favorite pairs to shop if you, too, want to jump on this trend again.

Trying On My Favorite Split-Hem Jeans

trying on split hem jeans

(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler)

Here I am trying on the Roy Jeans in the Anine Bing dressing room. I love a darker wash right now, but this light pair spoke to me for spring.

How to Style the Jeans

Split hem jeans

(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler)

I style my split-hem jeans with sneakers (you can see here) and loafers. I just love how the slit falls over the top and the side of the shoe.

Anine Bing outfit ideas

(Image credit: @aninebing)

And here's Anine Bing herself in her Roy jeans. The leopard-print ballet flats are very chic with the split hem. Of course, a grey sweater and blazer is a no-fail combo with denim.

Anine Bing outfit ideas

(Image credit: @aninebing)

Note to self: Tuck a grey sweater INTO jeans.

Split hem jeans

(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler)

And an example of me wearing my favorite ruched loafers with split-hem jeans.

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Bobby Schuessler