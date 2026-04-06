If You're Going to Wear Leggings With Birkenstock Sandals, This Is the Trendy Style to Choose

I'm a longtime "leggings plus Birkenstocks" wearer to and from Pilates classes whenever the weather is warm enough to allow it, so keeping up with the buzzy sandal styles the brand makes is always on my spring to-do list. The latest style I'm laser-focused on isn't brand-new, but it is very relevant right now given the continued popularity of flip-flops. The style is the Birkenstock Gizeh, which Riley Keough was just spotted wearing with leggings while out and about in Los Angeles.
The Birkenstocks in question are thong sandals and feature the brand's signature buckle and contoured footbed. As is the case with most Birkenstock styles, they come in a variety of materials and colors, including nubuck suede, oiled leather, riveted suede, and lightweight EVA. To complement her black leggings, Keough opted for a classic light-tan nubuck pair. I'll always be loyal to my Birkenstock Arizona sandals, but a pair of Birkenstock flip-flops definitely deserves a place in my collection. On the shopping list they go.
Keep scrolling to see the legging-and-Birkenstock combination on Keough and shop an assortment of Birkenstock Gizeh sandals.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.