The New Miss Dior Hand and Body Creams Will Make Your Skin Feel (and Smell) Like a Flower Petal

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
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Dior Hand and Body Cream
(Image credit: Dior; @harrietwestmoreland)
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There's big news on the designer beauty front. Dior just launched new little luxuries that I can't wait to collect—hand and body creams. Not only are they chic enough to stash in a designer bag, on a bedside table, or atop a bathroom vanity, but they're also formulated with skin-softening ingredients and scented with a variation of one of the high-fashion house's most iconic perfumes: Miss Dior.

The original Miss Dior Eau de Parfum ($115) is known for its sophisticated, traditionally feminine fragrance notes, such as lily of the valley (Christian Dior's favorite flower!), peony, and rose. Meanwhile, the Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette ($120) is a "fresh and tender" variation of it, featuring notes of Damascus rose, peony, and white musk. It's a spring bouquet, bottled! Now, you can indulge in a luxurious scent-layering routine with the new hand and body creams, which share the exact same scent.

Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Parfum

Miss Dior Melt-In Hand Cream

Miss Dior Comforting Body Cream

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