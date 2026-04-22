There's big news on the designer beauty front. Dior just launched new little luxuries that I can't wait to collect—hand and body creams. Not only are they chic enough to stash in a designer bag, on a bedside table, or atop a bathroom vanity, but they're also formulated with skin-softening ingredients and scented with a variation of one of the high-fashion house's most iconic perfumes: Miss Dior.
The original Miss Dior Eau de Parfum ($115) is known for its sophisticated, traditionally feminine fragrance notes, such as lily of the valley (Christian Dior's favorite flower!), peony, and rose. Meanwhile, the Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette ($120) is a "fresh and tender" variation of it, featuring notes of Damascus rose, peony, and white musk. It's a spring bouquet, bottled! Now, you can indulge in a luxurious scent-layering routine with the new hand and body creams, which share the exact same scent.
Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Parfum
Dior
Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet
Equal parts "irrestible and charming," the Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette features tender notes of Damascus Rose, peony, and white musk.
Miss Dior Melt-In Hand Cream
Dior
Miss Dior Melt-In Hand Cream
This new hand cream hydrates the skin without feeling heavy or greasy. The lightweight formula is of 97% natural origin, and the signature ingredient is Centifolia rose water, which makes the skin feel as soft as a flower petal.
It's housed in a chic travel-friendly case that features Miss Dior's timeless houndstooth motif. Upon application, you'll notice the milky hand cream is infused with the Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet fragrance.
Miss Dior Comforting Body Cream
Dior
Miss Dior Comforting Body Cream
The new body cream is just as chic as the hand cream. It's composed of 90% natural origin ingredients and features the same signature ingredient, centifolia rose water, for soft, silky skin. Everything from the frosted glass bottle to the rich, creamy texture and the Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet scent is a sensorial delight.
These two new products complete the "Miss Dior rose beauty ritual." They join a lineup that includes the Shower Gel ($68), Body Milk ($69), Hair Oil ($82), and Hair Mist ($82). This suite of designer products is made for layering. Mix and match them to surround yourself in a sweet cloud of scent.
I think these two new items would make perfect gifts (and earn me the unofficial "chicest gift-giver" award.) I can already think of multiple occasions where these would work: birthdays, Mother's Day, bride-to-be presents, and beyond.
Shop 5 More Editor-Approved Dior Products
Dior
Backstage Glow Maximizer Face Palette - 003 Pearly Peach Glow
Dior's Backstage Glow Maximizer Face Palette gives the skin the prettiest luminosity. (I use it as a highlighter on my face and body, and even as an eye-shadow topper.) The original 001 Universal Glow doesn't miss, but this new 003 Pearly Peach Glow version is perfect for spring and summer makeup looks.
Dior
Forever Skin Bronze Bronzing Balm Stick
This buttery bronzer melts onto the skin, delivering sun-kissed dimension.
Dior
Rosy Glow Powder Blush - 001 Pink
This internet-famous blush lives up to the hype.
Dior
Rosy Glow Blush Stick - 001 Pink
Don't forget the matching cream blush.