We rarely spot a genuinely fresh-feeling legging outfit. So often, even the most stylish women fall back on basic black leggings and a matching sports bra, styling the classic combo with flip-flops, slip-on clogs, or sneakers. Because of that, when a look that does spark intrigue comes around, we take notice. This is exactly what happened when Vittoria Ceretti was seen wearing flared leggings with white sneakers post-workout the other day in West Hollywood—no skinny leggings in sight. Instead, her bootcut-like pair gave her retro yet modern workout look an instant cool factor.
The off-duty Italian model donned a men's Adidaswindbreaker jacket with an '80s appeal, styling it with a white sports bra and tank underneath, flared leggings, and white On sneakers. Her exact pair, the On Cloud 6 Coast Sneakers ($170), are still in stock, which seldom happens when a celeb wears something, especially sneakers. Even better? So is her jacket—the Adidas Santiago Track Top ($64)—and it's on sale! You know just what to do.
What makes Ceretti's workout look so cool, though, is how simple yet different it is. Fitness attire can be so boring, but like with all of the model's off-duty looks, this one has an effortless but interesting feel to it—from the vintage-inspired jacket to the flare of her leggings. Wearing standard black leggings with white sneakers isn't wrong, but if you want a boost of inspiration and a compliment from the person on the mat next to yours, give flared leggings a try instead.
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