If You're Going to Wear White Sneakers, Pair Them With This Non-Basic Legging Trend to Look Chic

An off-duty staple.

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Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti is spotted leaving the gym in West Hollywood wearing a windbreaker, flared leggings, and white On sneakers.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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We rarely spot a genuinely fresh-feeling legging outfit. So often, even the most stylish women fall back on basic black leggings and a matching sports bra, styling the classic combo with flip-flops, slip-on clogs, or sneakers. Because of that, when a look that does spark intrigue comes around, we take notice. This is exactly what happened when Vittoria Ceretti was seen wearing flared leggings with white sneakers post-workout the other day in West Hollywood—no skinny leggings in sight. Instead, her bootcut-like pair gave her retro yet modern workout look an instant cool factor.

The off-duty Italian model donned a men's Adidas windbreaker jacket with an '80s appeal, styling it with a white sports bra and tank underneath, flared leggings, and white On sneakers. Her exact pair, the On Cloud 6 Coast Sneakers ($170), are still in stock, which seldom happens when a celeb wears something, especially sneakers. Even better? So is her jacket—the Adidas Santiago Track Top ($64)—and it's on sale! You know just what to do.

Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti is spotted leaving the gym in West Hollywood wearing a windbreaker, flared leggings, and white On sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Vittoria Ceretti: On Cloud 6 Coast Sneakers ($170); Adidas Santiago Track Top ($64)

What makes Ceretti's workout look so cool, though, is how simple yet different it is. Fitness attire can be so boring, but like with all of the model's off-duty looks, this one has an effortless but interesting feel to it—from the vintage-inspired jacket to the flare of her leggings. Wearing standard black leggings with white sneakers isn't wrong, but if you want a boost of inspiration and a compliment from the person on the mat next to yours, give flared leggings a try instead.

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