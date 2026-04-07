Burgundy is one of the most popular fall color trends each fall and winter, without fail. And according to Rihanna, it’s officially a spring color, too. Rih redefined the fall and winter-associated color trend by contrasting her recent monochrome, all-burgundy outfit with one vibrant bag color trend, in particular: a canary yellow bag.
She wore Tom Ford python-embossed pumps with cargo pants from Alaïa, styled with her covetable canary yellow Dracula-emblazoned Dior saddle bag. She sported the yellow bag while in Paris, proving the trend adds a fun and experimental element to her monochromatic burgundy outfit. The S/S 26 runways of Loewe and Miu Miu featured bold yellow bags in their collections, so it’s safe to say that the trend is timely and worth the investment. No other pop of color would’ve made her outfit look quite as spring-appropriate as canary yellow. It’s an energetic color to experiment with, and I can’t wait to try it with some of my fall items to make them more spring-appropriate, too.
If you have some burgundy items that you haven’t put away yet, try pairing them with a canary yellow bag like Rihanna did. Keeps scrolling to shop pieces similar to hers, along with more chic yellow bags.