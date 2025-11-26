If You Want Your Sneakers to Look Elevated (Not Basic), Wear Them With These Pants Instead of Jeans

Sneakers check off a lot of boxes. They're comfortable, for starters, and, unless you're buying a designer or off-the-charts-popular pair, usually pretty affordable. There's really only one problem that sneakers present: They're not very elevated, or at least, they have that reputation. It's not their fault, though, and if you want to take your sneaker outfits up a notch, you've come to the right place. The trick? Ditch your jeans (and leggings and sweatpants), and invest in a pair of plaid trousers. In a surprising turn of events, plaid pants instantly make sneakers look nicer.
If you don't believe me, just see what Olivia Wilde was recently spotted wearing in New York City before attending the premiere of King Hamlet, starring Oscar Isaac, during Doc NYC at SVA Theatre in Chelsea. For the occasion, she bundled up for the chilly fall weather, wearing a navy-blue peacoat, brown beanie, and green plaid pants. Her bottoms featured a slightly wide leg, making them puddle perfectly on top of her black Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers.
Typically, for a film premiere, one would assume heels or even just formal flats would be a better fit, but because of her styling, Wilde's footwear choice didn't feel at all out of balance with the rest of her outfit. In fact, her anti-trend sneakers made the look a look. Instantly, I wanted to copy the pant-and-sneaker outfit, running to buy a pair of her same black-and-white Adidas sneakers, as well as plaid trousers.
If you're feeling the same urge, keep scrolling. Shop Wilde's sneakers and a slew of chic plaid pants to dress them up a notch below.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.