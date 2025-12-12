Not Ballet Flats and Not Mary Janes—Amanda Seyfried Just Wore the Flat Shoes With a Cult Following in Hollywood

Whenever you think of Miu Miu shoes, you think of ballet flats—rightfully so! Miu Miu has been leading the ballet-flats charge for years now and, in recent seasons, has revived the look to the point of extreme saturation. Everyone owns a pair of Miu Miu ballet flats or a pair of ballet flats that feels Miu Miu inspired.
Recently, however, there's a new Miu Miu It shoe style that feels like it's picking up a similar kind of cult following. While at Good Morning America in New York earlier this week, Amanda Seyfried, Who What Wear's December cover star, was even spotted wearing them.
The shoes in question are Miu Miu's Brushed Leather Penny Loafers. At this point, you're just as likely to see them on an off-duty celebrity or stylish New York It girl as you are a pair of ballet flats. It's not that loafers are necessarily overtaking ballet pumps, but it does seem like everyone stylish is more willing to swap out the satin slip-ons for something sturdier this winter.
The best thing about the Brushed Penny Loafers is that they give a collegiate, preppy feel to any look. The latest iteration of the Miu Miu girl feels a bit more buttoned up. She's more likely to be spotted reading at the library than brushing up on her plié, and honestly, we're here for it.
Shop the Miu Miu Brushed Penny Loafers and some similar alternatives below.
