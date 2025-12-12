Hailee Steinfeld's Pregnancy Announcement Is About to Make This Trendy Fleece Jacket Sell Out

It's been a big year for Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen. This summer, the actress and the quarterback got married at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. (Side note: Have you read my first-hand review of the posh hotel?) Now, they have more exciting news to share: They're expecting their first child. Hailee revealed her baby bump in an adorable video on Instagram.
I don't blame you if you were distracted by the couple's cuteness to notice Hailee's trendy fleece jacket, but I'm here to inform you that her announcement will make it sell out lightning-fast. Hailee wore Mother's Reversible Heat Lamp Jacket ($480), which fittingly features the word "mother" on one side and a graphic black-and-white pattern on the other side. Whether or not you have a pregnancy announcement to make, it's safe to say you'll get compliments on this cozy fleece jacket all winter long. Scroll down to shop it while it's still in stock.
Hailee Steinfeld's Pregnancy Announcement
The Reversible Heat Lamp Jacket
The Oversized Hoodie
The Zip Raquette Cardigan
The Heat Lamp Jacket