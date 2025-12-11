I'm a Commuter Mom Who Works in Fashion—These Are the 7 Easy Items I Always Wear to Look Chic

Tessa Faye O’Connell is a contributor known for her work at various fashion houses specializing in media and public relations, currently working at Coach as its global PR director. She's a mom of two, working to expand her influence in the fashion space through styling while also just making it out the door on time.
I’ve been in the fashion industry for 10+ years with a closet full of clothes busting at the seams. Yet no amount of clothes could have prepared me for having to get ready with the limited amount of time allotted with two littles at home. Suddenly, my leisurely routine of 45 minutes to an hour to get ready is now dwindled down to a meager five minutes to get dressed and head out the door.
I’ve tried a few different ways to organize my life as a commuting mom since my second daughter was born, and "winging it" always left me feeling disheveled, discombobulated, and not prepared. There’s nothing like feeling good in your outfit, making it out the door on time for your train, and working a full day in the city to make you feel like you are in fact superwoman—supermom. Herein, I am ready to reveal the outfit folder.
I’ve found myself sneaking away for little pockets of time, after the girls go to bed (revenge bedtime), to sort through my closet to find outfits to store away in an organized folder for different work scenarios so I am prepared for the morning. The coordination ranges through a variety of different styles: rainy-day commuting woman, elevated working mom, comfy cute, and even business chic. Organizing these outfits into this folder has given me the preparation (i.e., sanity) to get ready in the five minutes I have.
Some of my most cherished items are the ones that are essential to my favorite outfit recipes. They are the items that always work in a bind and magically mesh with almost everything else that I already have in my closet. Silk trousers, button-downs, that perfect crisp denim. Then there’s a suede jacket, the perfect layering T-shirt, and beige, beautiful sweaters. The list goes on, but I rounded up some core favorites in my rotation. They are my hero pieces that have made getting ready as a commuting mom of two not only bearable but, dare I say, enjoyable.
Striped Button-Down Shirt
This item has saved me more times than I can count. Open with a T-shirt over jeans, closed over silk pants, styled with the bump when pregnant. Although I have a few favorite variations, it’s that item that always works in a bind and always makes you feel a bit more put together.
leset
Yoshi Classic Oversized Button Down
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt
The Frankie Shop
Sylvia Striped Oxford Shirt
Gap
Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt
Frank & Eileen
Shirley Shirt
Black Pull-On Pants
One of the core items I’ve come to fully understand: the black pull-on pants. There are one hundred different variations of this style available for women to shop from now, but my all-time favorite in rotation right now are the La Ligne Colby pants. Wear with sneakers when it's raining or boots to elevate—it always works.
La Ligne
Colby Pants
Wilfred
The Lodge Pants
DONNI.
The Linen Simple Pants
Ruti
The on the Loose Work Pants
Leset
Barb Wide Leg Pants
Suede Jacket
Not until this year did I realize the power of a suede jacket. Cons: cannot wear in inclement weather. Pros: instantly upgrades an outfit.
Madewell
Boxy-Crop Jacket in Suede
coach
Sculpted C Suede Jacket
DOEN
Pemberton Jacket
dissh
Denver Bitter Chocolate Suede
Sezane
Will Jacket
Cardigan Set
What is better than an outfit that’s basically done once you put it on? Nothing. Voilà, the cardigan set. Instantly chic and always comfortable, they come in all different fabrics and styles and are always my go to when I need to look polished but want to also be comfortable.
Leset
Nando Cardigan
Leset
Nando Slim Fit Tee
DONNI.
The Sweater Rib Cardi
DONNI.
The Sweater Rib Shell
DOEN
Faustine Cardigan
DOEN
Vincent Vest
Straight-Leg Jeans
My biggest shopping problem and my most-worn item weekly: denim jeans. It takes some time to hunt for the right fit for your body type, but I don’t think you can ever go wrong with a classic straight leg.