I Give It 2 Days Tops Until These Viral Sneakers Sell Out (Again)

It may be summer, but my eyes are set on suede sneakers. I've seen fashion people from L.A. to New York and even Paris styling them a lot lately, and I love how they add texture to a linen dress, jeans, or even a miniskirt. But I hadn't found a pair I loved until Cos just released its Minimalist Leather Sneakers in a light beige suede version.

Over the past few months, COS has made waves with the debut of its Minimalist Leather Sneakers. Available in a few understated, neutral shades—like white, cognac, and black—the sneakers quickly became a must-have for anyone with good taste. As soon as they hit the site, fashion people jumped on them, and within just days, they were completely sold out.

But COS wasn't finished. Recognizing the momentum, the brand released new color options, like cherry red and kelly green, which surprisingly didn't scare off its minimalism-loving customer base. Even with their vibrant and daring colors, these sneakers sold out within hours. Now, riding the wave of these sleek sneakers, COS has just launched its latest version: a light-beige suede style that's sure to attract even more shoppers.

The charm of these sneakers lies in their versatility. They can be dressed up with a minidress or down with linen trousers while still maintaining that chic, timeless look. But here's the catch: If you're interested in buying them, you need to act quickly. After all, these sneakers won't stay on shelves for long. Keep scrolling to shop them.

