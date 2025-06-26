I Give It 2 Days Tops Until These Viral Sneakers Sell Out (Again)

I'm not exaggerating.

COS leather minimalist sneakers in tan suede.
(Image credit: COS)
It may be summer, but my eyes are set on suede sneakers. I've seen fashion people from L.A. to New York and even Paris styling them a lot lately, and I love how they add texture to a linen dress, jeans, or even a miniskirt. But I hadn't found a pair I loved until Cos just released its Minimalist Leather Sneakers in a light beige suede version.

Over the past few months, COS has made waves with the debut of its Minimalist Leather Sneakers. Available in a few understated, neutral shades—like white, cognac, and black—the sneakers quickly became a must-have for anyone with good taste. As soon as they hit the site, fashion people jumped on them, and within just days, they were completely sold out.

But COS wasn't finished. Recognizing the momentum, the brand released new color options, like cherry red and kelly green, which surprisingly didn't scare off its minimalism-loving customer base. Even with their vibrant and daring colors, these sneakers sold out within hours. Now, riding the wave of these sleek sneakers, COS has just launched its latest version: a light-beige suede style that's sure to attract even more shoppers.

The charm of these sneakers lies in their versatility. They can be dressed up with a minidress or down with linen trousers while still maintaining that chic, timeless look. But here's the catch: If you're interested in buying them, you need to act quickly. After all, these sneakers won't stay on shelves for long. Keep scrolling to shop them.

Shop COS's Sneakers

Minimal Leather Sneakers
COS
Minimal Leather Sneakers

A perfect neutral shade for summer.

Shop More Chic Sneakers

Contrast Leather Sneakers
ZARA
Contrast Leather Sneakers

Grab these before more fashion people find out about them.

Jeffrey Campbell Aleta Sneakers
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneakers

The designer-passing sneakers the Who What Wear editorial team can't get enough of.

Orbit Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers
BOTTEGA VENETA
Orbit Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers

I've had my eye on Bottega Veneta's Orbit sneakers for a while now, but this new colorway has me ready to hit "add to cart."

Terra Sneaker
Reformation
Terra Sneakers

Minimalists will love these.

Prada, Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Sneakers
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Sneakers

Style icons like Harry Styles are wearing these on rotation.

Speedcat Og Women's Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneakers

The It sneakers of 2025.

Serina Sneakers Yellow Suede
Dolce Vita
Serina Sneakers

Senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca swears by this pair.

Tokyo Shoes
Adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Fashion people are deeming the Adidas Tokyo sneakers cooler than Sambas.

The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers
TOTEME
The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers

I'm saying it louder for the people in the back: Black and white is the most expensive-looking color combination.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

