If You Want to Look Like a Miu Miu Model This Winter, Wear These Colors Together

Miu Miu continues to be one of the buzziest brands on the planet, and to set trends that break the internet. Remember the craze that was Miu Miu's extra-mini pleated khaki skirt? Miu Miu puts forth a plethora of trends each season, but one thing we don't talk enough about is the elite color combinations that make their way down the runways. Recently, Wake Up Dead Man actress Cailee Spaeny was spotted in a head-to-toe runway look from none other than Miu Miu, for a panel for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations.
Spaeny opted to break from the dreary winter norm and wear primary colors paired with a warm chocolate brown as the neutral base of her look. Her outfit consisted of a brown jacket over a cobalt blue jacket, a bright red leather skirt, brown boots, and a burgundy leather handbag. Her look proves that combining primary colors is chic and unexpected for winter. I also loved the fact that her brightest pieces were the focal points rather than just an accessory.
If you’re inspired by unique color combinations for winter, keep scrolling to shop her look and similar items.
