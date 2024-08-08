Pamela Anderson Just Wore Such an Ashley Olsen Outfit in Copenhagen

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

Hosting a dinner in Copenhagen with jewellery brand Pandora, actor Pamela Anderson stepped out in a relaxed ensemble that I can't stop thinking about. Rather than opting for a more traditional take on event styling and selecting a predictable maxi dress, Anderson let her relaxed approach to style lead her choice, stepping out in a white top and trouser co-ord instead.

With a relaxed and un-done energy, the actor's outfit spoke to her preference for wearable silhouettes that compliment her less-is-more aesthetic. Emulating another timeless dresser, Anderson's look reminded me of a similarly chic ensemble that's been on my mind since 2018.

Pamela Anderson wears a white two-piece.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pandora)

Wearing her top untucked and draping loosely over her trousers, the actor's look closely resembled one that Ashley Olsen debuted on a night out in New York six years ago. Whilst Olsen layered her billowy top over an ankle-grazing white skirt, rather than trousers, the two stuck a similar styling note, favouring loose-fitting white co-ords that moved fluidly and effortlessly. In fact, Anderson's ensemble looks strikingly similar to separates that are currently available from the Olsen twins' luxurious fashion line, The Row.

Experimenting with a quieter approach to summer styling, the two bypassed excess colours, pattern or frills, instead opting for truly timeless outfits that—as Olsen's look proved—are immune to dating.

Ashley Olsen wears a white two piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Classic and comfortable, these style icons showed us that sometimes less really is more. Read on to shop Anderson's style here as discover our edit of the best white co-ords below.

SHOP PAMELA'S LOOK HERE:

Penny Top in Cady
The Row
Penny Top in Cady

The boat neck design adds an elevated edge to this floaty top.

Gala Pant in Cady
The Row
Gala Pant in Cady

The elastic waistband ensures a comfortable fit.

Pandora Nova 14k Gold lab grown Diamond Pendant necklace and Earrings Set
Pandora
Pandora 14k Gold Diamond Necklace And Earrings Set

Shop these separately of channel Anderson's style and wear the set.

Pandora Era 14k Gold Lab-Grown Diamond Ring
Pandora
Pandora 14k Diamond Ring

This also comes in a white gold finish.

Pandora Era Bezel 14k Gold Lab-Grown Diamond Station Necklace
Pandora
Pandora 14k Gold Diamond Station Necklace

Style this on its own or layer it up with other necklaces.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE WHITE TWO-PIECE SETS HERE:

top
Zara
Cut Out Waistcoat Top

This is destined to sell out before the end of summer.

trousers
Zara
Straight Fit Trousers

Crisp white trousers are a capsule wardrobe staple.

Moya Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece

Style these together or mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe.

Ash Open-Back Ribbed Silk Sweater
The Row
Ash Open-Back Ribbed Silk Sweater

This features an elegant cut-out detail that exposes the lower back.

Moss Ribbed Silk Maxi Skirt
The Row
Moss Ribbed Silk Maxi Skirt

The ribbed silk fabric is delightfully soft to the touch.

Malone Top Ivory Sculpt Stretch Crepe
The Fold
Malone Top Ivory Sculpt Stretch Crepe

The Fold is a fashion person's favourite for chic office wear.

Clever Crepe High-Waisted Elasticated Trousers Ivory
The Fold
Clever Crepe High-Waisted Elasticated Trousers Ivory

Style with slingbacks or wear with chunky trainers.

Satin Camisole
Galvan
Satin Camisole

Wear with jeans or style with the matching skirt.

Valletta Satin Midi Skirt
Galvan
Valletta Satin Midi Skirt

The satin fabric gives this an elegant edge.

Explore More:
Ashley Olsen Copenhagen Fashion Week
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸