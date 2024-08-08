Pamela Anderson Just Wore Such an Ashley Olsen Outfit in Copenhagen
Hosting a dinner in Copenhagen with jewellery brand Pandora, actor Pamela Anderson stepped out in a relaxed ensemble that I can't stop thinking about. Rather than opting for a more traditional take on event styling and selecting a predictable maxi dress, Anderson let her relaxed approach to style lead her choice, stepping out in a white top and trouser co-ord instead.
With a relaxed and un-done energy, the actor's outfit spoke to her preference for wearable silhouettes that compliment her less-is-more aesthetic. Emulating another timeless dresser, Anderson's look reminded me of a similarly chic ensemble that's been on my mind since 2018.
Wearing her top untucked and draping loosely over her trousers, the actor's look closely resembled one that Ashley Olsen debuted on a night out in New York six years ago. Whilst Olsen layered her billowy top over an ankle-grazing white skirt, rather than trousers, the two stuck a similar styling note, favouring loose-fitting white co-ords that moved fluidly and effortlessly. In fact, Anderson's ensemble looks strikingly similar to separates that are currently available from the Olsen twins' luxurious fashion line, The Row.
Experimenting with a quieter approach to summer styling, the two bypassed excess colours, pattern or frills, instead opting for truly timeless outfits that—as Olsen's look proved—are immune to dating.
Classic and comfortable, these style icons showed us that sometimes less really is more. Read on to shop Anderson's style here as discover our edit of the best white co-ords below.
SHOP PAMELA'S LOOK HERE:
Shop these separately of channel Anderson's style and wear the set.
Style this on its own or layer it up with other necklaces.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITE WHITE TWO-PIECE SETS HERE:
Style these together or mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe.
This features an elegant cut-out detail that exposes the lower back.
The Fold is a fashion person's favourite for chic office wear.
Style with slingbacks or wear with chunky trainers.
