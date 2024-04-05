Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend

By Eliza Huber
published

Ashley Olsen, in an all-black outfit and The Row Lady Bag, and Nicolas Turko walking in New York City

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ashley Olsen isn't spotted out and about very often, but when we do catch a glimpse of the award-winning co-designer of The Row, her outfits never disappoint. Ever. And this latest sighting is far from an exception. Olsen was joined by her The Row co-worker—the brand's Vice President of Brand Identity and Marketing Nicolas Turko—in downtown Manhattan this week, where she wore one of her signature all-black ensembles. But this wasn't just any black outfit. Making it even more impactful than her usual looks, Olsen looped a $33,000 alligator version of The Row's Lady Bag, a zip-around top handle bag that's completely sold out despite its expensive price tag, around her arm. As a result, her The Row trench coat and scarf, barrel-leg black jeans, and simple Mansur Gavriel ballet flats weren't the stars of the show, although all four items each are undoubtedly buy-worthy in their own right.

Her chosen handbag fits perfectly with a fast-rising trend in the bag space: Elegant top handles. In addition to a similar version by The Row called the Nina, the market is stacked with lady-like pocketbooks capable of making even the most casual outfits look refined and swan-like. The options come in all sizes—for example, you could compare Alaïa's smaller Le Teckel to Khaite's larger Maeve—colors, and materials, making it easy for everyone to find a chic top handle to fit their existing bag collection's needs.

Scroll down to see Olsen's NYC errands look and shop the top-handle bag trend ahead of spring.

Ashley Olsen, in an all-black outfit and The Row Lady Bag, and Nicolas Turko walking in New York City

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Ashley Olsen: The Row bag, scarf, and Cadel Belted Double-Breasted Shell Trench Coat ($3950); Mansur Gavriel flats

Cadel Belted Double-Breasted Shell Trench Coat
THE ROW
Cadel Belted Double-Breasted Shell Trench Coat

Shop The Row's Nina Bag

Nina Leather Tote
THE ROW
Nina Leather Tote

This made-in-Italy top-handle tote will get you a very similar look to Olsen's Lady bag at a much lower price.

Shop More Top-Handle Bags

Eleanor Croc Embossed Satchel
Tory Burch
Eleanor Croc Embossed Satchel

I've been smitten with this bag (and the mini version) ever since it debuted.

Double Strap Bag - Women
mango
Double Strap Bag

The snap closure really adds to the vintage vibe of this affordable Mango option.

Monica Crossbody
Reformation
Monica Crossbody

I'd prefer to use the top handle as opposed to the crossbody option, but to each their own.

Sac De Jour Leather Duffle Bag
Saint Laurent
Sac De Jour Leather Duffle Bag

I could look at the Sac De Jour all day long.

Fae Top Handle Crossbody - Nutella Croc
JW PEI
Fae Top Handle Crossbody

Go for a mock-croc version if you want to save a ton of money compared to an alligator bag like Olsen's.

Le Teckel Small Shoulder Bag in Leather
ALAïA
Le Teckel Small Shoulder Bag in Leather

Alaïa's Le Teckel bag is probably 2024's most-wanted handbag thus far.

Rectangular Leather Handbag - Women
mango
Rectangular Leather Handbag

I'm bias toward a bag that closes all the way as opposed to an open-top option.

Black Collection Luxe Leather Top Handle Bag
COACH
Black Collection Luxe Leather Top Handle Bag

I'm obsessed with how structured this Coach bag is.

Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag

Everyone on TikTok is saying that this new Reformation bag is a great alt for The Row's lauded Margaux.

Black Goji Handle Bag
Jil Sander
Goji Handle Bag

This is the kind of bag that you want to hang up in your apartment like art.

Sesia Happy Day Large Leather Tote
LORO PIANA
Sesia Happy Day Large Leather Tote

What a color. Wow.

Elise Top Handle Bag - Brown Canvas
JW PEI
Elise Top Handle Bag

This teeny-tiny top handle is too cute.

Medium Maeve Suede Satchel
Khaite
Medium Maeve Suede Satchel

Navy suede will never not be chic.

Explore More:
Ashley Olsen Bags The Row
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸