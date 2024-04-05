Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ashley Olsen isn't spotted out and about very often, but when we do catch a glimpse of the award-winning co-designer of The Row, her outfits never disappoint. Ever. And this latest sighting is far from an exception. Olsen was joined by her The Row co-worker—the brand's Vice President of Brand Identity and Marketing Nicolas Turko—in downtown Manhattan this week, where she wore one of her signature all-black ensembles. But this wasn't just any black outfit. Making it even more impactful than her usual looks, Olsen looped a $33,000 alligator version of The Row's Lady Bag, a zip-around top handle bag that's completely sold out despite its expensive price tag, around her arm. As a result, her The Row trench coat and scarf, barrel-leg black jeans, and simple Mansur Gavriel ballet flats weren't the stars of the show, although all four items each are undoubtedly buy-worthy in their own right.

Her chosen handbag fits perfectly with a fast-rising trend in the bag space: Elegant top handles. In addition to a similar version by The Row called the Nina, the market is stacked with lady-like pocketbooks capable of making even the most casual outfits look refined and swan-like. The options come in all sizes—for example, you could compare Alaïa's smaller Le Teckel to Khaite's larger Maeve—colors, and materials, making it easy for everyone to find a chic top handle to fit their existing bag collection's needs.

Scroll down to see Olsen's NYC errands look and shop the top-handle bag trend ahead of spring.

On Ashley Olsen: The Row bag, scarf, and Cadel Belted Double-Breasted Shell Trench Coat ($3950); Mansur Gavriel flats

THE ROW Cadel Belted Double-Breasted Shell Trench Coat $3950 SHOP NOW

Shop The Row's Nina Bag

THE ROW Nina Leather Tote $4890 SHOP NOW This made-in-Italy top-handle tote will get you a very similar look to Olsen's Lady bag at a much lower price.

Shop More Top-Handle Bags

Tory Burch Eleanor Croc Embossed Satchel $898 SHOP NOW I've been smitten with this bag (and the mini version) ever since it debuted.

mango Double Strap Bag $70 SHOP NOW The snap closure really adds to the vintage vibe of this affordable Mango option.

Reformation Monica Crossbody $448 SHOP NOW I'd prefer to use the top handle as opposed to the crossbody option, but to each their own.

Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Leather Duffle Bag $3550 SHOP NOW I could look at the Sac De Jour all day long.

JW PEI Fae Top Handle Crossbody $89 SHOP NOW Go for a mock-croc version if you want to save a ton of money compared to an alligator bag like Olsen's.

ALAïA Le Teckel Small Shoulder Bag in Leather $2250 SHOP NOW Alaïa's Le Teckel bag is probably 2024's most-wanted handbag thus far.

mango Rectangular Leather Handbag $250 SHOP NOW I'm bias toward a bag that closes all the way as opposed to an open-top option.

COACH Black Collection Luxe Leather Top Handle Bag $495 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with how structured this Coach bag is.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag $598 SHOP NOW Everyone on TikTok is saying that this new Reformation bag is a great alt for The Row's lauded Margaux.

Jil Sander Goji Handle Bag $2250 SHOP NOW This is the kind of bag that you want to hang up in your apartment like art.

LORO PIANA Sesia Happy Day Large Leather Tote $4275 SHOP NOW What a color. Wow.

JW PEI Elise Top Handle Bag $89 SHOP NOW This teeny-tiny top handle is too cute.