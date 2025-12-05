One of the Chicest Women in the World Just Wore This Dated Jacket Trend, so I Guess It's Back

Confession: My Who What Wear author profile photo was taken approximately eight years ago, and in it, I'm wearing the dated jacket trend that's the subject of this story. I'm not sure that I've worn that jacket since then, but I hung on to it because, as you know, everything in fashion comes back around. The jacket trend I'm referring to is satin bomber jackets, and one of the chicest women in the world, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, just wore one designed by another one of the chicest women in the world, Elsa Hosk.
The chestnut-colored jacket is from Hosk's brand Helsa, and she posted herself wearing it on her Instagram feed earlier this fall. Huntington-Whiteley donned the jacket for quite the high-profile event: the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix last weekend. She wore the jacket over a white T-shirt and paired it with Phoebe Philo jogger-style black trousers and Balenciaga pumps. Given that leather bomber jackets have been so popular throughout 2025, it's only natural that satin bomber jackets are up next. Not only that, but the satin trend, in general, is still going strong. Put them together, and you have a Huntington-Whiteley–approved comeback jacket trend. I declare it dated no more.
Keep scrolling to shop Huntington-Whiteley's exact Helsa jacket (which is also available in burgundy) and more of the chicest satin bomber jackets on the internet.
