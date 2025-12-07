The Only Thing Standing Between You and Less-Boring Winter Outfits Is This It Girl-Approved Pant Trend

I couldn't tell you how many times I've automatically reached for black pants this fall and winter—and it's not even winter yet. Wearing black is the go-to this time of year for many, but I get very bored seeing it head-to-toe on myself and everyone else. Enter some Elsa Hosk outfit inspiration.
Hosk never makes the obvious choice when putting an outfit together. She thinks outside the box and has put together thousands of very successful outfits as a result. The latest came a few days ago, when Hosk was photographed attending a Ralph Lauren event in Los Angeles. She could've just worn black trousers with her black leather bomber jacket, turtleneck, and festive red accessories, but instead, she went with a pair of pleated cream trousers. Her outfit looked more special and elegant than it would've with black trousers, and hopefully Hosk's look banishes the dated "rule" for anyone who sees it that white pants should be stowed away post-Labor Day.
In conclusion, next time you reach for a pair of black pants to complete your winter outfit, hang them back up and reach for a cream pair instead. I have a feeling Elsa Hosk would applaud your decision.
