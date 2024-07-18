Pamela Anderson Just Wore Summer 2024's #1 Skirt Trend With Sneakers in France

If there's one thing (well, fashion thing) we'll all remember summer 2024 for, it's undoubtedly the white A-line midi skirt. This summer, the versatile, pretty trend has been embraced by women around the world, who pair it with everything from tees to gilets to swimsuits. It's the former that Pamela Anderson just paired with her white midi skirt while vacationing in Saint-Tropez.

In addition to her white midi skirt, Anderson's quintessential summer vacation outfit consisted of a white T-shirt, raffia bag, and white sneakers, proving that the skirt works for casual occasions in addition to dressier ones. And based on how sweltering this summer has been thus far, the most highly specific of 2024 trends makes perfect sense.

Just in case you don't yet own a white midi skirt (or want another one), read on to shop some of my favorites. Based on how popular it is, I predict this is a trend that we'll also be wearing come fall—but perhaps with a sweater.

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

Shop White Midi Skirts

Reformation Maia Linen Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Zara Balloon Midi Skirt $46 SHOP NOW

Staud Sea Skirt $225 SHOP NOW

WAYF Catalina Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Maxi Skirt $89 $67 SHOP NOW

Staud Eden Stretch Cotton Maxi Skirt $295 SHOP NOW

Dôen Sebastiane Skirt in Powder $228 SHOP NOW

Rails Prina Skirt $238 SHOP NOW

Mango Long Flared Skirt $70 SHOP NOW

Jenni Kayne Sydney Skirt $445 SHOP NOW