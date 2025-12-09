Amal Clooney certainly has a way of sparking FOMO. Her red carpet style is nothing short of glamorous, while her off-duty outfits are seriously cool. Oh, and then there's her successful law career and her movie star husband, too. Just to add insult to injury, while I'm hunched over my laptop writing this story from my bed, the Clooneys are galavanting around the South of France for an autumnal vacation. Color me jealous.
For a lunch date at La Magdeleine, a Michelin-starred restaurant in the Provence region of France, Amal made simple black boots look like a million bucks. Instead of low-cut ankle boots, which can feel very 2010, she chose a pair with a slightly higher shaft that feels much more current. She styled them with opaque tights, a swingy double-breasted mohair coat in a lovely moss green color, a short turtleneck sweaterdress, oversized sunglasses, and diamond earrings. All in all, it's the perfect fall outfit for a Provençal day in December. Scroll down to see Amal Clooney's newest outfit and shop similar pieces to re-create it.
