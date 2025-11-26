Leslie Bibb Just Wore the Fall 2025 Version of a Classic Shirtdress

We all have that go-to shirtdress—the one piece in your closet that’s practically a blank canvas, always chic, and reliably appropriate for everything from a Tuesday work meeting to a Saturday brunch. But sometimes “classic” just feels a little predictable.
Enter Leslie Bibb, who stepped out looking impossibly sleek in a straight-from-the-runway Michael Kors Spring 2026 Collection outfit. It's the sartorial equivalent of an expensive, well-tailored trench coat—all polish, zero fuss. The pareo, draped and tied at the waist, is the elevated element that transforms her traditional collared button-down into a show-stopping moment.
This look is perfect timing, too, because Bibb is in the spotlight thanks to the return of Palm Royale on Apple TV. As Dinah Donahue, the razor-tongued pillar of Palm Beach society, Bibb serves up glamour with a side of delicious desperation. In Season 2, we’re seeing Dinah ditching her trophy wife persona—which often came in the form of pristine, though stifling, vintage gowns—and embracing a new kind of power dressing. We're talking sharp pantsuits and a more modern, independent vibe for the '60s. Her Michael Kors outfit is the real-life manifestation of Dinah’s Season 2 aesthetic: confident, sharp, and totally owning the room without a single sequin. Keep scrolling to shop classic shirt dresses in browns that are perfect for fall.
On Leslie Bibb: Michael Kors collection top, skirt, shoes and bag.
Shop Brown Shirtdresses for Fall
Steve Madden
Tori Dress
Artful draping can make anything look more expensive.
Nocturne
Belted Draped Shirt-Collar Maxi Dress
Try leaving the top button undone for a more laidback look.
J.Crew
Mini Shirt-Dress in Matte Jersey
Jersey feels good and looks great, too.
ZARA
Belted Shirt Dress
Perfection.
Courtney Zheng
Isla Deep V Gown
Shirtdresses can still bring the drama in the form of a plunging neckline.
MANGO
Belt Shirt Dress
Sleeveless styles make perfect sense for Palm Beach.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.