It's Official: This Is the Best Color to Wear to the Airport

If you're a frequent Who What Wear reader, you've probably noticed that we devote a lot of coverage to what to and what not to wear to the airport. For this particular piece of coverage, I'm keeping it simple and putting the focus on what color to wear to the airport, courtesy of Hilary Duff. The color is mocha brown—that perfect in-between camel and chocolate brown hue.
So why is mocha my pick for the ideal airport clothing color? For starters, it's very forgiving, and even coffee spills will go unnoticed. Additionally, it pairs beautifully with every other color, including black (her bag) and chestnut (her shoes). And like other shades of brown, it's supremely polished—even in the form of a sweatsuit. Speaking of sweatsuits, Duff opted for a matching mocha one that included a half-zip pullover and joggers. She also wore an elegant shearling coat in a similar hue over the outfit, a black Chanel 25 bag, and a pair of Ugg Elea Slip-Ons (the ideal airport shoes).
Keep scrolling to see Duff's look for yourself and to shop mocha brown pieces to reach for on your travel days to come.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.