From Swim Shoes to Polly Pocket Dresses: Loewe Fall 2026 Embraces Childhood Whimsy

The establishment is not feeling whismy anymore—or at least that’s the prevailing mood on the runways lately, where a certain brand of serious, hyper-polished minimalist crafted brands have dominated our social media feeds. But childhood knows something the fashion cycle tends to forget: the most interesting worlds are the ones built out of imagination, a bit of chaos, and a willingness to play. The best clothes, in this editor's opinion, toe the line between meticulously crafted and delightfully absurd.
For their second season at Spanish fashion house Loewe, creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez seemed determined to remember exactly that. A sophomore outing is always a telling moment in a designer’s tenure—the point where the polite introductions are over and a clearer personality begins to emerge. If their debut established the parameters of a new Loewe, the Fall Winter 2026 season suggested the pair are far less interested in solemn heritage than in what happens when craft gets a little mischievous. Think meticulous technique, yes—but also the slightly unhinged joy of dressing like you’ve just raided a particularly deranged toy chest.
The result was a collection that felt less like a solemn continuation of Loewe’s legacy and more like the beginning of a new chapter—one where technical brilliance and childhood imagination coexist happily.
Below, read our full recap of the Loewe Fall Winter 2026 collection during Paris Fashion Week.
Cool Kids Craft Club
For their sophomore outing at Loewe, creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez leaned fully into the house’s long-standing dialogue with craft—only this time, with a distinctly zesty twist.
The designers, who will serve as jurors for the Loewe Craft Prize for the first time this year, seemed keen to position craftsmanship not as reverent tradition but as a playground. Much of the collection was inspired by artist Cosima von Bonin, whose work merges meticulous technique with a sly sense of humor. That spirit came through in garments that felt both handmade and mischievous: sculptural knitwear, tactile embellishments, and pieces that revealed their construction almost proudly. It was craft as character rather than decoration
Polly Pocket Madness
If there was one moment that captured the gleeful weirdness of the collection, it was the latex. Dresses molded close to the body arrived stamped with intricate patterns, while rubber scarf details twisted around necklines and shoulders like surreal accessories plucked from a toy box. The effect felt almost Polly Pocket–like in spirit: miniature-world whimsy blown up to runway scale. Honestly, the clothes looked good enough to chew on.
Behind the playfulness was serious innovation. The house experimented with a new latex stamping technique that allowed for delicate textures—floral impressions, ripples, and embossed bow motifs—to appear almost sculpted into the surface.
Swim Shoe Style
Every season has its conversation-starting accessory, and this time it came in the form of a shoe that looked like it had wandered straight out of a beach bag. Loewe’s standout footwear transformed the humble swim shoe you'd find at a summer-time water park into a kitten heel, creating a silhouette that was equal parts aquatic practicality and date-night glamour
The shoes were paired with sleek black mini dresses, dramatic fur stoles, and sharply cut outerwear, turning what could have been a novelty into a genuine fashion moment. It was wacky, unexpected, and oddly chic, the kind of accessory that instantly telegraphs a new delightfully strange direction.
The New Era of the Loewe Army
For years, Loewe’s front row functioned as a cultural mood board, filled with the kind of A-list personalities who shape the internet’s fashion discourse in real time—figures like Luca Guadagnino, Taylor Russel, and Josh O'Connor. Now, in their second season, McCollough and Hernandez appear to be building their own version of that ecosystem.
The guest list suggested the beginnings of a new Loewe “army,” one that reflects the designers’ broader creative universe. Actors, musicians, and internet-era tastemakers mingled in a crowd that felt intentionally eclectic. Sarah Pidgeon brought a rising-star cool factor, Emily Ratajkowski added downtown polish, and Metro Boomin injected the kind of cross-industry energy that fashion houses increasingly covet. Julia Garner, the brand's first Global Ambassador under McCollough and Hernandez also attended.
The Proenza Boys Are Designing for Loewe Men
The Loewe Fall Winter 2026 show marked a milestone: it was the first time McCollough and Hernandez extended their vision for the house into menswear.
Their take on Loewe men leaned into classic tailoring—sharp wool coats, structured jackets, and neatly cut trousers—but injected it with the bold color instincts that have cemented Loewe as a kooky, playful maison. Neon green outerwear collided with royal purple corduroy pants, while traditional suiting fabrics were reimagined in unexpected palettes
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.