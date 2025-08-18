Everyone Wants These The Row It Shoes—I'm Saving $1.3k By Ordering the Ugg Version of the Trend

As the summer of 2025 wraps up, I have my sights set on fall shoes—one of the first things I shop for as the season approaches each year. And here's a tip: If you want to know what the It shoes (or just shoe trends in general) will be for an approaching season, all you really need to do is take a look at The Row's new arrivals. If The Row is making a version of a style, you can guarantee it's about to be everywhere. And for F/W 25, one of those is the flat slipper mule trend.
The specific shoes I'm referring to are The Row's Hudson Slides, and the shearling-lined version of the suede slippers is currently available for preorder for delivery in October. The shoes will set you back $1460, which I'm sure most fans of The Row would argue is worth it, given the quality. (For reference, the non-shearling-lined Hudson Slides are just a tad easier on the wallet at $1020.)
If you're a fan of the shearling-lined version of the slipper mule trend but not the price point of The Row's pair, the good news is that there are alternatives, and the one I have my eye on is Ugg's Elea Slip-Ons. The Ugg flats are available in chocolate brown, chestnut, olive green, black, and butter yellow, and come in at $120. How I'm going to decide which color to order is the only question.
Keep scrolling to shop The Row's Hudson Slides and the Ugg Elea Slip-Ons before both inevitably sell out across the board.
Shop The Row Hudson Slides
The Row
Hudson Slide in Suede and Shearling in Lacquer Brown
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.