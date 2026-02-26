Not Leggings and Not Track Pants: The Unexpected Jean Style That Chic Women Are Wearing to the Airport Instead

Maybe this is a hot take, but we think the "no white after Labor Day" rule is the most outdated fashion rule. White is a neutral! It's a basic! It's nearly impossible to eliminate it from your wardrobe for the colder seasons. Sure, it looks breezy come summertime, but in the winter, it has the same soothing effect as a fresh blanket of snow.
Of all the white essentials in your wardrobe, white jeans just might feel like the trickiest thing to wear in the colder temperatures because they really do feel so spring-forward. Elsa Hosk, though, naturally, can style anything for any time of year. White jeans are no different.
While at the airport, she put all of our airport outfits to shame, and with white denim no less. She elevated the unexpected look with a huge fluffy coat, her Birkin, and a pair of gray heels.
Hosk proved that white jeans can work for any season, if you don't get too hung up on the details. Textured coats look great against the backdrop of a snowy city, so why wouldn't they look good against a pair of white jeans? If anything, they feel like they were made particularly for them.
All of your statement coats can really stand out against a white backdrop, and white jeans can help brighten them in ways black or blue jeans wouldn't. As we head into our final stretch of winter, perhaps white jeans are the perfect transitional piece we can start leaning into. It's a fashion do, as far as we're concerned.