Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Never Wore Color, But Made an Exception for This One Coat Trend

Now that winter is upon us, however, I'm reminded of one exception she made when it came to wearing non-neutrals. Photographed in New York City with John F. Kennedy Jr. and their dog in January 1997, Bessette Kennedy wore a tomato-red Prada coat. She completed her winter outfit with pared-down pieces, including a simple beanie, turtleneck, and boots, all in black, and dark-wash bootcut jeans. If a coat trend was good enough for CBK to break her own style rules for, it's certainly good enough for me. Scroll down to shop coats inspired by the original NYC influencer.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.