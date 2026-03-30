Margot Robbie Just Wore the Game-Day Outfit Every College Student Loves

If you've ever attended a college football game, especially in the South, you've probably made an observation or two about what the students wear on game days. As a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Go Tigers!), and now a resident of a very college-dense part of North Carolina, I've been privy to the attire of the college students in attendance more than a few times. For many years, they've gravitated toward the same simple outfit combination: a casual minidress and mid-calf or knee-high Western boots
I don't know how or why this became the go-to game-day outfit, but I recognize the practicality. Football games are often hot—hence the minidress—and you're probably going to do a lot of walking between the car you arrived in, your tailgate spot, and the stadium, hence the walkable Western boots. But it's not an outfit combination that's exclusive to college football stadiums, as Margot Robbie just proved while heading into West Hollywood hot spot The Bird Streets Club on a very warm day in L.A. over the weekend.
Specifically, Robbie paired a strapless black knit dress by With Jéan with slouchy Western boots by Khaite. As for extras, Robbie carried a brown leather bomber jacket and her go-to bag as of late, the Chanel 25. All in all, she looked incredibly chic (as she always does), and the outfit was as appropriate for a trip to L.A.'s most exclusive members-only club as a game day. How's that for a versatile outfit combination?
Keep scrolling to see Robbie's take on the outfit and shop similar pieces for wherever the warm days to come take you.