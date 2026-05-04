This New Shopbop Sale Just Popped Up—Yes, the Chic Sandals, Jeans, and Shirts You Want to Wear Are Included

Up to 40% off for three days only!

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I cruised over to Shopbop this morning to peruse new arrivals and noticed a very legit sale. Yes, I'm talking up to 40% off coveted new spring and summer standouts for three days only.

Yes, I know that you, like me, turn to Shopbop for those wardrobe staples (re: elevated basics) like jeans, sandals, tops, knits, and so much more. And yes, those items from coveted brands (hi, Anine Bing, Reformation, Adidas, and Levi's) are included in this surprise sale.

Keep scrolling to shop the best items from Shopbop's May sale.

The Best Items From Shopbop's May Sale