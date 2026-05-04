I cruised over to Shopbop this morning to peruse new arrivals and noticed a very legit sale. Yes, I'm talking up to 40% off coveted new spring and summer standouts for three days only.
Yes, I know that you, like me, turn to Shopbop for those wardrobe staples (re: elevated basics) like jeans, sandals, tops, knits, and so much more. And yes, those items from coveted brands (hi, Anine Bing, Reformation, Adidas, and Levi's) are included in this surprise sale.
Keep scrolling to shop the best items from Shopbop's May sale.
The Best Items From Shopbop's May Sale
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans
You just can't go wrong with a pair of straight-leg jeans from Levi's.
Anine Bing
Noelle Thong Heels
Gorgeous sandals from Anine Bing.
Reformation
Fern Satin Shorts
Get these shorts before they sell out.
Adidas
Handball Spezial Sneakers
Lisa Yang
Gwyneth Cashmere Cardigan
I love layering a grey sweater over my shoulders like the image at the top showcases.
Free People
So Soft Seamless Stripe Tank
You'll get a lot of wear out of this tank.