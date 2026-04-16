Ponchos! Skullcaps! Fringe Boots! Here Are the Biggest Trends I Spotted at Coachella 2026

After years of watching from afar, I finally made it to my first Coachella over the weekend, and yes, it was every bit as joy sparking as I'd imagined, blisters aside. Major highlights included belting out "Baby" during Justin Bieber's set and, of course, taking in the sea of fringe and sequins, because everyone knows Coachella style is truly in a league of its own. As a fashion writer, I couldn't help but clock all the emerging festival fashion trends.
Some buzzy looks felt par for the course—suede fringe boots and cheeky hot pants among them. Others, however, I didn't quite see coming. Exhibit A: bikini tops worn in lieu of shirts. Then again, what better way to beat the heat in style? Meanwhile, a wave of low-rise denim nodded to the early aughts, cementing the silhouette as a defining trend for 2026.
With festival season well underway, scroll below for all the trends I spotted at Coachella weekend one. Let them inspire your next festival look. Hello, Lollapalooza.
Skullcaps
Skullcaps were out in full force over the weekend, with many festivalgoers topping off their looks with crochet and sequin-adorned styles. They may not have offered much protection from the intense sun, but the fitted hats certainly delivered on style, especially when paired with funky sunglasses and playful jewelry.
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8 Other Reasons
Hand-Crocheted Beanie
ZARA
Contrast Hem Skullcap
Free People
Mila Sequin Disco Cap
& Other Stories
Openwork Crochet Skullcap
Low-Rise Denim
Much to the dismay of millennials, low-rise denim is here to stay—well, at least for festival season. However, you don't necessarily need to bare your whole stomach. As exhibited above, wearing high-waisted underwear underneath the bottoms adds both coverage and a stylish edge.
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Sam Edelman
Low Rise Slouchy Girlfriend Jeans
Abrand
99 Short
Gap
Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans
Wilfred
Carriage Short
Fringe Boots
The biggest takeaway from the weekend? Comfortable shoes are nonnegotiable, as walking miles is unavoidable during the festival. While sneakers are the most practical option, flat boots emerged as the de facto choice—namely suede fringe styles. Clearly, Western-inspired fashion isn't going anywhere anytime soon.