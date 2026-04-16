Ponchos! Skullcaps! Fringe Boots! Here Are the Biggest Trends I Spotted at Coachella 2026

Festival style at its finest.

Kelsey Stewart's avatar
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Influencer outfits at Coachella.
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck; @shhtephs)
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After years of watching from afar, I finally made it to my first Coachella over the weekend, and yes, it was every bit as joy sparking as I'd imagined, blisters aside. Major highlights included belting out "Baby" during Justin Bieber's set and, of course, taking in the sea of fringe and sequins, because everyone knows Coachella style is truly in a league of its own. As a fashion writer, I couldn't help but clock all the emerging festival fashion trends.

Some buzzy looks felt par for the course—suede fringe boots and cheeky hot pants among them. Others, however, I didn't quite see coming. Exhibit A: bikini tops worn in lieu of shirts. Then again, what better way to beat the heat in style? Meanwhile, a wave of low-rise denim nodded to the early aughts, cementing the silhouette as a defining trend for 2026.

With festival season well underway, scroll below for all the trends I spotted at Coachella weekend one. Let them inspire your next festival look. Hello, Lollapalooza.

Skullcaps

Amanda Le in a skullcap.

(Image credit: @amandaischill )

Skullcaps were out in full force over the weekend, with many festivalgoers topping off their looks with crochet and sequin-adorned styles. They may not have offered much protection from the intense sun, but the fitted hats certainly delivered on style, especially when paired with funky sunglasses and playful jewelry.

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Low-Rise Denim

Tyra Booker in low-rise denim.

(Image credit: @tyrabookerr)

Much to the dismay of millennials, low-rise denim is here to stay—well, at least for festival season. However, you don't necessarily need to bare your whole stomach. As exhibited above, wearing high-waisted underwear underneath the bottoms adds both coverage and a stylish edge.

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Fringe Boots

Olivia Kelly in fringe boots.

(Image credit: @0liviajayde)

The biggest takeaway from the weekend? Comfortable shoes are nonnegotiable, as walking miles is unavoidable during the festival. While sneakers are the most practical option, flat boots emerged as the de facto choice—namely suede fringe styles. Clearly, Western-inspired fashion isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

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