This Dress-and-Heel-Trend Combination Will Simply Never Look Dated

Spring is finally here, and the warm weather has people feeling hopeful and reaching for things like pretty dresses once again. A dress style you can never go wrong with this time of year is floral-print mini dresses, and if you want to up the eye-catching ante even more, there's a specific heel trend that can help you to do so.
The shoe trend is bow heels, and Maude Apatow was just spotted wearing a pair at the Maison Valentino and Alessandro Michele "Specula Mundi" Book Launch. Apatow’s outfit was head-to-toe by Valentino, including her pink-and-lilac-hued floral mini dress and a pair of pink high-heel velvet sandals, which were adorned with a satin bow. Apatow’s outfit looks anything but dated; contrarily, she looks quite chic and relevant for spring 2026, as she would for every spring and summer to come in this dress-and-heel combination.
Keep scrolling to recreate Apatow’s look and shop more mini floral dresses and bow heels.