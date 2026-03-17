If You Want Chicer Spring Outfits, This Trendy Flat-Shoe Style Works Every Time

These will be everywhere in a few weeks.

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zoe saldaña wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and leopard print flats
(Image credit: @HeadToToeCelebs / BACKGRID)

Flats are so back for spring 2026, and after months of wearing cold-weather boots, I couldn’t be happier. An outfit combination I (and everyone else) will always wear during the warmer seasons is jeans paired with flats. I tend to lean toward flats in simple colors such as black or brown, but now and then I’ll wear a plain jeans outfit and wish I had a cooler pair to complete my look. Zoe Saldaña’s recent outfit while out in Beverly Hills provided just the inspiration I needed.

Saldaña's effortlessly cool outfit consisted of a cropped black leather jacket, a white baby tee, light-wash jeans, and a pair of leopard-print Mary Jane-style flats. This look has been living in my head rent-free since I spotted it, and I can’t wait to try it once Fool’s Spring drops the fool. The choice to wear an animal print pair of flats, leopard for that matter, is such a playful way to zhuzh up your outfit rather than wearing a simple black or brown pair. And as proof that animal prints continue to be relevant in the fashion world, the trend featured on many S/S 26 runways, including Khaite, Chanel, and Gucci.

If you’re into the concept of leopard-print flats for spring, keep scrolling to recreate Saldaña’s outfit, and shop similar items.

zoe salda&amp;ntilde;a wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and leopard print flats

(Image credit: @HeadToToeCelebs / BACKGRID)

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