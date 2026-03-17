Flats are so back for spring 2026, and after months of wearing cold-weather boots, I couldn’t be happier. An outfit combination I (and everyone else) will always wear during the warmer seasons is jeans paired with flats. I tend to lean toward flats in simple colors such as black or brown, but now and then I’ll wear a plain jeans outfit and wish I had a cooler pair to complete my look. Zoe Saldaña’s recent outfit while out in Beverly Hills provided just the inspiration I needed.
Saldaña's effortlessly cool outfit consisted of a cropped black leather jacket, a white baby tee, light-wash jeans, and a pair of leopard-print Mary Jane-style flats. This look has been living in my head rent-free since I spotted it, and I can’t wait to try it once Fool’s Spring drops the fool. The choice to wear an animal print pair of flats, leopard for that matter, is such a playful way to zhuzh up your outfit rather than wearing a simple black or brown pair. And as proof that animal prints continue to be relevant in the fashion world, the trend featured on many S/S 26 runways, including Khaite, Chanel, and Gucci.
If you’re into the concept of leopard-print flats for spring, keep scrolling to recreate Saldaña’s outfit, and shop similar items.
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AGOLDE
Nahla Cropped Jacket
French Connection
Maisie Baby Tee
ZARA
ZW Collection Mid-Rise Baggy Jeans
H&M
Mary Jane Flats
Shop More Leopard Print Flats
MARGAUX
The Phoebe Flats
Prada
Printed Leather Ballerinas
Favorite Daughter
Margot Genuine Calf Hair Mary Jane Flats
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats
AEYDE
Uma Eyelet-Embellished Leopard-Print Pony Hair Mary Jane Ballet Flats